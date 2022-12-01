Read full article on original website
Snowmobiling Season is Here and These are the Best Trails in Indiana
Snowmobiling season is officially underway in Indiana, despite the fact that there is not a flake of snow to be found (as of this writing, here in Southern Indiana). That's okay, though - the season runs until March 31, 2023, so I can assume there will be plenty of snow to enjoy between now and then. You can take this time to start planning trips to your favorite snowmobiling spots, and maybe even a trip to some new spots this season. You, or someone you know, may own some land that you use as your own little snowmobile playground, but have you ever considered taking on some new trails?
The Salvation Army’s New Red Kettle Tip Tap Donations Matched Up to $5,000
I grew up living right next to the Salvation Army in Princeton, Indiana. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the things they could do for the community, mostly because we had to utilize those services. Meals and More. I clearly remember my mom signing up for...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Kentucky Dad Takes Daughter on Her First Hunt With Hilarious Results (VIDEO)
A Kentucky daddy took his 7-year-old daughter on her first hunt over Thanksgiving break and captured the funniest video-WATCH. Joe Welsh became a daddy late in life. He was a complete natural at being an awesome daddy and one of the things he said from the moment he knew he was having a girl "I can't wait to take her on her first hunt!" You see Joe grew up hunting with his Papaw and Uncle Roger and he wanted to share the very same memories with his little girl.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
Here’s How to Find Out if You Have Unclaimed Money in Southern Indiana
If you're like me, you are trying to figure out how to have the best Christmas on a small budget. But, you could have money in your name and not even realize it. It's called Unclaimed Property, and I even found some in my name. What is Unclaimed Property?. In...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
Why is This Abandoned Indiana Bridge Covered with Shoes?
This eerie abandoned bridge in Indiana is trapped with tennis shoes, which makes it even eerier. Throughout the state of Indiana, we have hundreds of bridges. Some are more elaborate than others. There is quite a bit of them that are still standing, even though they are not operational anymore. One of those bridges is one that caught my eye earlier this morning on Facebook. There was a post from a group that I belong to that showed images of an old abandoned bridge in Greene County, Indiana which made me stop and really look at the images. Why? Not because the bridge is old, but because of what is found on the bridge itself. Of course, the bridge did not always look this way. This is what the bridge looked like five years ago:
Former School with Legendary Tomb Submerged Underwater in Tennessee Lake [PHOTOS]
A couple of years ago, I come across some photos of a mountain goat standing on the rock cliffs of a beautiful lake and entertaining boaters with his crazy charisma and outgoing personality. I had to find out the story behind the handsome goat. After contacting the people that took...
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
Indiana Woman Finds Amazing Views, Miles of Wineries, and Tons of History in Northern Michigan
Every year, my boyfriend, Chance and I plan a trip to celebrate our anniversary. We started the tradition in 2018 when we celebrated our first anniversary in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Since then, we have traveled to the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia, Cumberland Falls in Kentucky, and Hocking Hills, Ohio. Making memories with a unique adventure definitely trumps any gift by a long shot.
Pet Raccoon Tires To Keep The Peace Between Dog Friends
A funny video has gone viral of a pet raccoon in Iowa trying to break up a fight between dogs and I am about to hire him for my house. A video on rumble.com will put a smile on your face for the day. It shows a pet raccoon name Beans trying to break up a fight between two dogs Tower and Frank (all great names for animals). if you're asking do all the animals get along they do, but there are sometimes when things get out of control and Beans has to step in to take matters into his own paws.
Winter heating help available to struggling Hoosiers
As Indiana begins to feel the chill of winter and the days get shorter, many are switching on their furnaces and keeping the lights on longer. Lower temperatures and longer nights also mean increases in energy costs. With higher bills, many struggling Hoosiers worry about staying warm. Fortunately, several resources...
