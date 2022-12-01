Meetings: Pasquotank commissioners to meet Monday

The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the Pasquotank DSS building Monday at 9 a.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library Monday at 8:30 a.m. The board will also meet as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting.

The Camden Board of Education will meet at the Central Office Monday starting with a closed session at 10 a.m., followed by an open session. The board will then meet with the Camden Board of Commissioners at the new Camden Public Library, starting with a closed session at 12:30 p.m. followed by an open session.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in the board meeting room at the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet in committees at the K.E. White Center Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 9 a.m.