Sioux City Journal
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

'How Can I Prevent Heart Disease?' Docs Give Different Answers to Men, Women
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors give men and women different advice to head off heart disease, even though guidelines for both are the same. Men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins to lower blood levels of bad cholesterol compared with women, a new study found.

Vicious Cycle: Epilepsy Seizures Could Encourage More Seizures
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case. Seizures appear to prompt the brains of mice to produce more myelin, the insulating layer around nerve cells,...

'COVID-somnia' May Be Easing as Americans Report Better Sleep
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Finally, more than two years into the pandemic, Americans are sleeping better. A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 31% of people have had insomnia since the pandemic began. That was much lower — a 25% decrease — compared to the 2021 survey that found 56% of people were experiencing pandemic-linked insomnia.
