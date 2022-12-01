Read full article on original website
“Blonde” Director Has a Very Dumb Explanation for Why Everyone Hated His Movie
Back in September, Netflix released Blonde, the controversial NC-17 take on Marilyn Monroe’s life, and to say it went over like a lead balloon is a bit of an understatement. The film — a heavily fictionalized story based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — currently has just a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes (and an even lower Audience Score of 32%). Critics panned the Ana de Armas movie for being nothing more than exploitation, but director Andrew Dominik seems to have a different theory as to why it bombed.
Remembering Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie
FLEETWOOD MAC: (Singing) Don't stop thinking about tomorrow. Don't stop, it'll soon be here. BLAIR: "Over My Head," Christine McVie. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OVER MY HEAD") FLEETWOOD MAC: (Singing) You can take me any time you like. I'll be around if you think you might. Love me, baby. BLAIR: "Everywhere,"...
Mac Barnett and Marla Frazee on their children's book 'The Great Zapfino'
MAC BARNETT: (Reading) Behold the Great Zapfino. That's Mac Barnett reading one of the very few lines from his children's book, "The Great Zapfino." It's the story of a circus performer whose act is called "The Leap For Life." And it's narrated by a ringmaster. BARNETT: (Reading) Prepare to gasp...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Tilda Swinton stars twice in 'The Eternal Daughter' — as both parent and child
I have to admit that when I heard Tilda Swinton would be playing two roles in The Eternal Daughter, my immediate reaction was something like, "What else is new?" Swinton is a marvelous actor and a gifted multitasker. Maybe you remember her playing twin sisters in Hail, Caesar! or Okja, or taking on three different roles in the recent remake of Suspiria.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Fresh Air Weekend: James Gray, Siddhartha Mukherjee and the best books of 2022
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Armageddon Time' director explores how the world...
