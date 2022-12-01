Back in September, Netflix released Blonde, the controversial NC-17 take on Marilyn Monroe’s life, and to say it went over like a lead balloon is a bit of an understatement. The film — a heavily fictionalized story based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — currently has just a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes (and an even lower Audience Score of 32%). Critics panned the Ana de Armas movie for being nothing more than exploitation, but director Andrew Dominik seems to have a different theory as to why it bombed.

