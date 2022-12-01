Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
'Harry & Meghan' series gets release date and new trailer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an early Christmas gift for their supporters. A new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was released Monday, along with a schedule for when the episodes will stream.
‘Harry & Meghan’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Official Trailer for Docuseries (VIDEO)
The in-depth documentary series about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to land on Netflix in two volumes, with the first three episodes premiering on Thursday, December 8, followed by the remaining three episodes on Thursday, December 15. Directed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s...
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
‘George & Tammy’: How True Is Showtime’s Country Biopic So Far? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for George & Tammy Season 1, Episode 1, “The Race Is On.”]. Everyone likes a good biopic, but oftentimes dramatic moments are played up for entertainment. Is that the case for Showtime’s new title George & Tammy? The series about country legends George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain) kicked off Sunday, December 4, airing simultaneously on Showtime and Paramount Network, with the premiere episode “The Race Is On,” and already the drama is insane.
‘Law & Order’: Mehcad Brooks Teases Shaw Facing ‘Any Good Cop’s Worst Nightmare’
Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) is going to be questioning himself in the Law & Order Season 22 fall finale. In “The System,” airing December 8, a suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Plus, Price (Hugh Dancy) questions his faith in the justice system.
Ben Affleck says Netflix's 'assembly line' approach to making quality films is 'an impossible job'
Ben Affleck is sounding off on how movies are being made in today's age of Netflix and other streaming platforms, which offer an ever-expanding glut of content. The actor, producer and director, who is starting a new film studio of his own with friend and colleague Matt Damon alongside RedBird Capital Partners, shared his take on Netflix's approach to moviemaking, which he likened to an "assembly line."
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer Brings Scott, Allison & Monsters Back to Beacon Hills (VIDEO)
In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a now-adult werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is battling what may be his biggest foe yet. But he’ll have the help of old friends — and he’ll need it, with what’s coming — as fans can see in a new trailer for the Paramount+ movie, which continues the plot of MTV’s 2011 series Teen Wolf. Watch the video above.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Now Has A Release Date
The Duke of Sussex talks about planted stories and knowing "the full truth" in an explosive new trailer.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
