SBF is a ‘pawn' and ‘useful idiot' in an effort to take down the Crypto and DeFi industry - Mark Yusko
The clamor for regulation as well as the crypto liquidity and contagion problems following the collapse of FTX suggest that its Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was likely a “pawn” and “useful idiot,” according to Mark Yusko, CEO, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF
ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable." "Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast...
USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord
The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
Gold's utility as a global currency will support prices in 2023 - MarketVector's Yang
In an interview with Kitco News, Joy Yang, global head of index product management at MarketVector Indexes, said...
2023 'surprise' scenarios: gold price at $2,250 and Bitcoin at $5,000 - Standard Chartered
(Kitco News) Markets are underpricing several "surprise" scenarios for next year, according to Standard Chartered. The list includes Bitcoin dropping to $5,000 and gold rallying to a new record high of $2,250 an ounce. Bitcoin could see significant losses next year as the technology sector continues to suffer and the...
Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
SEBA Bank and HashKey partner up to promote institutional crypto adoption in Hong Kong and Switzerland
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the two firms, HashKey will become SEBA Bank's preferred digital...
Sigma Lithium triples NPV to US$15.3B at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil
In its press release, the company said that the production expansion study demonstrated robust project economics, highlighted by...
Hedge funds aren't bearish on gold, but are they bullish?
According to some analysts, the latest data remains in line with sentiment in the gold market. Although the...
Video Game Workers Launch Union Drive at Microsoft-Owned ZeniMax Studios
Workers at Microsoft-owned video game developer ZeniMax Studios are organizing and attempting to form the first U.S. union at the tech giant. About 300 quality assurance (QA) workers at The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle developer are attempting to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA), the union announced on Monday. The workers are based at company sites in Hunt Valley and Rockville, Maryland and Austin and Dallas, Texas. Per the CWA, Microsoft has agreed to voluntarily recognize the union if a majority of the ZeniMax Studios workers vote to join in a card count.More from The Hollywood ReporterNickelodeon Studios Production...
Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected
As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction
Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The electric-vehicle maker (TSLA.O) shed 5.7% on plans...
A 'real recession' is likely in 2023, with 'layoffs filtering through the economy' - Will Rhind
(Kitco News) - The U.S. unemployment rate remains low at 3.7 percent, but a weakening economy and higher interest rates will trigger layoffs, causing a "real recession" in 2023, said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "Once those layoffs really start to hit, then we get into the real...
Gold SWOT: As Fed Chair Powell signals slower rate hikes, gold continued to climb last week
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 8.15%. The global silver market is forecast to record a second consecutive deficit in 2022, with a multi-decade supply gap of 194 million ounces forecast, as demand is set to rise to a new high this year. Industrial demand is on course to grow to 539 million ounces, bolstered by developments such as ongoing vehicle electrification, growing adoption of 5G technologies and government commitments to green infrastructure.
