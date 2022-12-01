ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable." "Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast...
kitco.com

USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord

The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
kitco.com

Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
kitco.com

Sigma Lithium triples NPV to US$15.3B at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil

In its press release, the company said that the production expansion study demonstrated robust project economics, highlighted by...
kitco.com

Hedge funds aren't bearish on gold, but are they bullish?

According to some analysts, the latest data remains in line with sentiment in the gold market. Although the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Video Game Workers Launch Union Drive at Microsoft-Owned ZeniMax Studios

Workers at Microsoft-owned video game developer ZeniMax Studios are organizing and attempting to form the first U.S. union at the tech giant. About 300 quality assurance (QA) workers at The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle developer are attempting to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA), the union announced on Monday. The workers are based at company sites in Hunt Valley and Rockville, Maryland and Austin and Dallas, Texas. Per the CWA, Microsoft has agreed to voluntarily recognize the union if a majority of the ZeniMax Studios workers vote to join in a card count.More from The Hollywood ReporterNickelodeon Studios Production...
kitco.com

Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected

As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
kitco.com

Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The electric-vehicle maker (TSLA.O) shed 5.7% on plans...
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: As Fed Chair Powell signals slower rate hikes, gold continued to climb last week

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 8.15%. The global silver market is forecast to record a second consecutive deficit in 2022, with a multi-decade supply gap of 194 million ounces forecast, as demand is set to rise to a new high this year. Industrial demand is on course to grow to 539 million ounces, bolstered by developments such as ongoing vehicle electrification, growing adoption of 5G technologies and government commitments to green infrastructure.

Community Policy

