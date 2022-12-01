Prices as of 10:34 a.m. EST 5 December 2022 $1,786.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 5 December 2022 to 16 December 2022. Our most recent gold Sell target of $1,795 was reached Friday. Prices bounced back right away, which suggests that there is a fair bit of strength in investor interest going long at these price levels once they show signs of beginning to rise once more. This morning gold showed some strength early, rising to around $1,825, before falling back to $1,785.90 in a short time.

