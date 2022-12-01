This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,775 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Rarely available - 50th floor, north facing - 1775 square foot - 2-bedroom, with a modern, Restoration Hardware inspired design at The Residences of Water Tower. And, living above the - newly renovated - exclusive Ritz Carlton hotel offers all those exceptional amenities to simplify or enhance your life whilst creating that resort like living environment. You will become mesmerized, in every room, by the unforgettable and peaceful, scenic, postcard views of Lake Michigan and its shoreline from oversized windows. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. On site valet or self-parking options available to residents and their guests. Your master suite enjoys a 12X12 walk in professionally custom organized closet and a spa inspired luxurious marble white bath equipped with oversized steam shower, inclusive of rain shower head, body jets, and seat, a double sink vanity, heated floors and towel rack, dressing table and toilet/bidet room.

1 DAY AGO