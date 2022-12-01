Read full article on original website
Oceanfront Florida Mansion With Wet Bar in the Entrance Hall Lists for Nearly $31.5 Million
A contemporary oceanfront home in Gulf Stream, Florida—deemed the HGTV Ultimate House 2022—has hit the market for $31.499 million. The 7,715-square-foot residence is set high above its 110-feet of water frontage, allowing for both privacy and far-reaching views of the ocean. Its prime location and extensive amenities helped the 2021 home garner the title of Ultimate House, which was based on over 1.1 million votes from HGTV viewers. The title was announced in August, according to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, which oversees the contest.
Home Buyers Are Choosing ‘Effortless Ownership,’ Says New Orleans Sales Director
The French Quarter and the Garden District remain the longtime affluent neighborhoods of New Orleans, however, downtown is gaining attention with new hotels and condos popping up, including the residences in the former World Trade Center New Orleans, now humming along as a Four Seasons. Neighboring properties undergoing massive renovations...
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,027 Square Feet and One Bedroom Asks $1.88 Million
This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,027 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeanne Byers. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The private outdoor space is 34' long, has a remote-controlled custom awning, and extends from the living room, past the office, to the kitchen. Closet space is generous throughout and the apartment comes with additional storage in the basement. The living room measures 21'6" X 13'3" and features large picture windows facing west over Fifth Avenue and the Village, and south with views of Washington Square Park and The Arch. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The windowed galley kitchen has a Subzero refrigerator, serious cook's stove with hood, cherry cabinets with stainless steel and frosted glass uppers, soapstone countertops, and a bar to enjoy a cup of coffee and gaze out at the terrace and beyond. Enter this 1000+ sqft one bedroom with home office and planted terrace through a foyer.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 3,699 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $7.59 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 3,699 square feet of living area, according to a listing from James Ginochio. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Natural light is in abundance throughout the home with floor to ceiling glass providing unobstructed city views while maintaining privacy from neighbors. Situated on over an acre of land, this property offers impressive city views and is centrally located to everything Beverly Hills and West Hollywood has to offer. The living room adjoins a bright, open dining space and an expansive chef's kitchen with custom light oak cabinetry, Carrera marble counters and Viking appliances.. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Secondary guest rooms each have luxurious ensuite bathrooms, with the fourth bedroom being situated in a private casita that is perfect for guests, yoga studio, office, or gym space.. With approximately 3700 square feet of interior space the home has 4 bedrooms and 4-1/2 baths featuring poured concrete floors that open to a newly hardscaped pool, spa and seating areas.
Gargantuan Texas Ranch of Late Oil Tycoon T. Boone Pickens Now Fully Sold
The colossal 64,000-acre Texas ranch of the late oil tycoon and financier T. Boone Pickens—a swath of the Lone Star State more than twice the size of San Francisco—has now sold in its entirety. On Wednesday, the larger western portion of the Mesa Vista Ranch, some 85 miles...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 1,775 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.07 Million
This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,775 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Rarely available - 50th floor, north facing - 1775 square foot - 2-bedroom, with a modern, Restoration Hardware inspired design at The Residences of Water Tower. And, living above the - newly renovated - exclusive Ritz Carlton hotel offers all those exceptional amenities to simplify or enhance your life whilst creating that resort like living environment. You will become mesmerized, in every room, by the unforgettable and peaceful, scenic, postcard views of Lake Michigan and its shoreline from oversized windows. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. On site valet or self-parking options available to residents and their guests. Your master suite enjoys a 12X12 walk in professionally custom organized closet and a spa inspired luxurious marble white bath equipped with oversized steam shower, inclusive of rain shower head, body jets, and seat, a double sink vanity, heated floors and towel rack, dressing table and toilet/bidet room.
Danish Royalty Call the Forested Marselisborg Quarter of Aarhus Home
In the design-centric Danish city of Aarhus, the Marselisborg quarter is a scenic, affluent enclave with natural expanses, a royal residence, and forest and beach landscapes at its edges. Marselisborg, bursting with nature south of the city center, is one of Aarhus’s oldest parts, offering classic Danish architecture in a...
