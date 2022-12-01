Source: Michigan RB Blake Corum to undergo knee surgery

Michigan running back Blake Corum will undergo surgery on his knee, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Corum injured his left knee at the end of the first half against Illinois on Nov. 19. He took two carries in the second half before he was sidelined for the remainder of the game. He tried to play in Michigan's game against Ohio State, but again after two carries was pulled from any other action.

The NFL Network was first to report the news of Corum's surgery.

Corum accounted for 18 of Michigan's 35 rushing touchdowns this season and ranks No. 8 among all FBS backs with 1,463 rushing yards this season. Before his injury, Corum had worked his way into the Heisman conversation, but he has since faded.

As Michigan prepares for the Big Ten championship game on Saturday against Purdue, the team will look to Donovan Edwards to carry the load at running back. Edwards ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns, including runs of 75 and 85 yards against the Buckeyes.

In total, Edwards has 687 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to go along with 188 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

It is unknown what the recovery time will look like for Corum or whether he will be cleared to play if Michigan makes it to the College Football Playoff.