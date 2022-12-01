Read full article on original website
Related
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Putin turns down Biden talks and defends Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid
MOSCOW — The Kremlin dismissed the idea of talks with President Biden to end the war in Ukraine on Friday, and defended its repeated attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as "inevitable." On Thursday, Biden said he would be willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin "if in fact there...
Celebs and dignitaries meet at the White House for Biden's state dinner
Orchestrated in part by the first lady, President Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and several hundred other guests at the White House Thursday evening for his first state dinner as commander in chief. State dinners honoring foreign leaders are a White House tradition dating back to the 1800s, the...
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia launches fresh round of missile strikes at Ukraine's energy system
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a new wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities Monday in its latest attempt to knock out power and other basic services to civilians as the country copes with sub-freezing temperatures. "The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a...
In an ongoing race, Ukraine tries to repair faster than Russia bombs
KYIV, Ukraine — Surrounded by apartment buildings, a workman in a back hoe cuts a deep trench in the snowy ground. His colleagues prepare to lay a replacement power line that will serve several thousand residents. "Our guys always have a lot of work to do," says Yurii Herasko,...
What to know about the West's new efforts to slash Russia's oil revenue
The United States and its allies are about to deliver a double blow to Russia aimed at starving its oil revenues. First, the European Union will ban all seaborne imports of Russian oil, a move that takes effect Monday. Also, the U.S. and other members of the Group of Seven...
Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 failures 'largely' fixed but extremism threat persists
Congressional leaders will bestow their highest honor — the Congressional gold medal — to the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger will speak on behalf...
The world's response to hunger crisis in East Africa is inadequate, say aid workers
Historic drought, widespread food insecurity and conflict have led to dire conditions and a crisis of extreme hunger in East Africa. "People have lost millions of livestock, they've lost all their crop – they have lost all their assets, basically," Rania Dagash-Kamara, UNICEF's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, told NPR.
Some COVID restrictions have been eased in China after widespread protests last week
HONG KONG — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the...
Feminists are protesting against the wave of anti-feminism that's swept South Korea
Feminists in South Korea are planning to conduct nationwide protests against gender-based violence this weekend, the first to occur simultaneously in several major cities since the pandemic. It's a response to an anti-feminist wave that has swept across South Korea, creating a tense gender war where discourse around women's rights...
The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been knocked offline for more than a month
The newly elected government in Pacific island nation of Vanuatu encountered a serious problem from the very first day of its term on Nov. 6 — no one could use their government email accounts. But then the situation got worse. Much worse. Officials could not use any government computer...
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a first step toward the broader goal of zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy by midcentury to rein in climate change.
Beijing and other cities in China end required COVID-19 tests for public transit
BEIJING — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend protests...
