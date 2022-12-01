Read full article on original website
Legendary LSU Head Baseball Coach Skip Bertman Talks New Book, Tigers’ Rise to Greatness
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Skip Bertman is a larger-than-life figure in the world of college sports who put LSU baseball in Baton Rouge on the map. When the man speaks, everyone listens. As a child of the 1990's, I watched Coach Bertman's LSU Tigers dominate college baseball, winning 5...
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Delivers Powerful Message to Team After Loss [WATCH]
It doesn't if it gets any better than this. LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly delivered a very powerful message to his team after their loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship. Coach Kelly reminded his team that the foundation of the program has been laid, and now they move forward.
WWL-TV
LSU to play Purdue in Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — The number 17 LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. LSU finished the season 9-4, an impressive showing in the first year of the...
Tulane Drops Hard-Fought Battle Against #11 LSU
The Green Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
fox8live.com
LSU and Tulane fans gear up for big football weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you are a fan of LSU or Tulane football -- or both -- this is a big weekend. After rough seasons last year, both teams are playing for conference championships on Saturday (Dec. 3). For the third time in its eight-year history, Yulman stadium is...
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
Watch Woman Profess Her Love for Joe Burrow After Wisdom Tooth Removal
The internet has given us a wide selection of different types of videos that make us laugh. But one type, in particular, is forever funny: the post-wisdom tooth surgery videos. Recently, a woman has gone viral for professing her love to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Watch here:. I think it's...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
crescentcitysports.com
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana
A wedding is possibly the biggest event in a couple's lives. It solidifies a union between two people that is supposed to last forever. The day of the wedding sets the foundation for everything that's to come in their lifetimes. Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
Christmas Grinch Frightens Kids in Lafayette Louisiana [VIDEO]
One family in Lafayette had the Christmas Grinch surprise their kids and one little boy wanted nothing to do with him. As the two kids were posing on a couch for Christmas photos, the Grinch exits the house and creeps up behind them. Slowly the Christmas Grinch makes his way...
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news. This time, a couple of Mexican restaurants have apparently closed their doors. The first one is Patrón Mexican Grill in Breaux Bridge. While there has been no public announcement by...
brproud.com
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022 due to a plumbing issue.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
Jersey Mike’s Subs Sandwich Restaurants Coming Soon To Lafayette Near Costco, Multiple Locations Around Lafayette
Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-growing New Jersey-based sub sandwich restaurant is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at the 200 Block of Spring Farm Road near Costco, neighboring the new Jet Coffee recently announced. See more on Jet Coffee (here). When it comes to subs in Lafayette(not poboys), you only...
