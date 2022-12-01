Read full article on original website
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Drum Badgers 102-71, With Five in Double Figures
MADISON, Wis. – Five Hawkeyes scored in double digits as they dropped Wisconsin, 102-71 on Sunday afternoon inside the Kohl Center. All-American Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to record her seventh career triple-double to become the new Big Ten record holder for career triple-doubles.
Spencer Petras Sidelined for Music City Bowl
Freshmen Joey Labas, Carson May QB Options Against Kentucky
Daily Iowan
Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras out for Music City Bowl
Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras will not play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday afternoon. “Unfortunately, Spencer Petras will not be able to play in the game,” Ferentz said during a Zoom press conference on Sunday. “The injury he had at the Nebraska ballgame was significant enough to require surgery, so he’s not going to be able to compete. Nobody’s more disappointed than him, obviously, like any player that has an injury that requires surgery. It’s good that he’ll be with us, but all of us wish he wasn’t on the sidelines.”
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
hawkeyesports.com
Barta and Ferentz Bowl Game News Conference Transcript
THE MODERATOR: We’ll get started. Talking about the 20th bowl game for Coach Ferentz’s time here at Iowa. Go ahead, Gary. GARY BARTA: Yeah. Thanks, everybody. The Zoom world allows me to multitask. Just finished up with wrestling in Carver and just working on a bowl logistics meeting.
Chris Street’s Parents Remember Son’s Final Game Vs. Duke [WATCH]
The Iowa men's basketball team is getting ready to play the Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The game will be nationally televised and be played at Madison Square Garden. While none of the current Iowa players were even born when Chris Street played at Iowa, you better believe they all know his name. Street's final game at Iowa was a road game at Duke on January 16th, 1993. Just three days later the Iowa basketball star died on the streets of Iowa City. Chris' parents, Mike and Patty Street, talked with the Des Moines Register about their memories of their son's final game.
Iowa guard Clark notches seventh career triple-double in win
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the seventh triple-double of her college career, setting a Big Ten record, in the Hawkeyes' convincing 102-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
KCRG.com
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
KCRG.com
Warriorettes helps students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School through dance.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Warriorettes were founded in 2021 by Natalie Turner a former CR Washington student who currently works their as a behavioral para professional. The group which is open to both boys and girls dance is inspired Majorette style of dance. This style of dance originated in...
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
Parents of Murdered Nurse Sue Anamosa Prison and Former Warden
The parents of a nurse killed last year have filed a lawsuit claiming negligence in the death of their daughter. CBS2 reports that the lawsuit names the Iowa Department of Corrections, Iowa Prison Industries, Anamosa State Penitentiary, and the former warden. 50-year-old Lorena Schulte suffered severe head trauma from the attack which led to her death. The inmates involved failed in their plan to escape. According to CBS2 the lawsuit also claims the warden at the time, Jeremy Larson, failed to provide a safe working environment, sufficient training, staffing, and safety measures.
