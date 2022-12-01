ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Health

Why Kate Middleton And Prince Will's Friends Are Full On Spiraling Right Now, Per Reports

Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The streamer released a very dramatic trailer, and apparently, people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Specifically, they're upset about "the use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented." After months...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Women's Health

See Jennifer Garner Stun In An All-Black Outfit While Out In New York City

13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner is visual proof that keeping it simple goes a long way. The 50-year-old attended The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. Jennifer made the New York sidewalks her own personal runway in an outfit that was the epitome of chic. 13...
Women's Health

Where Is 'My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Now? Legal Battle Updates, Firing, Penthouse News And More

The first season of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life introduced the world to Julia Haart, a fashion designer and mother of four who was living in Manhattan after running away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Viewers got a peek into Julia's fancy trips, expensive clothes, and new, luxe life as an executive at one of the world's top modeling agencies.
Women's Health

How Does The 'Firefly Lane' Book End? Here's Where Kate And Tully End Up

The second and final season of Firefly Lane dropped on Netflix this month, so naturally, everyone has been busy catching up on all things Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart. In case you're unfamiliar (or if it's been a while), season 1 told the story of lifelong besties Tully Hart (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (played by Sarah Chalke), and the show takes viewers on a journey watching the women grow from gangly teens with big dreams into strong women in their forties.
Women's Health

Justin Theroux Tagged Jennifer Aniston In An Emotional Instagram Post About Rescue Dogs

Justin Theroux shared a passionate post on Instagram encouraging people to adopt rescue dogs. The actor tagged his ex, Jennifer Aniston, in the post's caption. Aniston recently joined Instagram and shared dogs with Theroux. "Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️," Theroux wrote....
Women's Health

What Rebel Wilson And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Body Language Says About Their Relationship

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma who recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogate!. On Monday, November 7, the Pitch Perfect star announced the news via Instagram with a photo of baby Royce Lillian and the sweetest caption. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” wrote the Senior Year actress. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”
Women's Health

The Perennial Popularity Of Princess Diana's Statement Sweaters

In the vast library of style inspiration images of the late Princess of Wales, there's her particular styling of bike shorts, and ruffle collar blouses galore. But Princess Diana also carved out a casual signature for herself with the statement sweater. And two jumpers immediately come to mind. In the...
Women's Health

A Kate Middleton Gift Guide: Shop Presents Fit For A Princess

Kate Middleton has access to the most coveted goods around, from Alexander McQueen dresses to heirloom jewels—and yet, many of her tried-and-true picks are pretty down-to-earth. Below, check out the Princess of Wales's must-haves, from her favorite pair of sneakers to her choice makeup and more. 1. 2750 Cotu...

