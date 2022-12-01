Read full article on original website
Related
travelmag.com
3 of the Best Greenwich (London) Boat & Walking Tours
Park the car at the hotel – the best way to explore this royal borough is by water or on two feet. Greenwich has a lot to say for itself. This regal riverside borough is located along the River Thames on the southeastern fringes of the capital. At first glance, it’s all grand monuments, museums and Greenwich Mean Time, but scratch the surface and you’ll find lively watering holes, independent boutiques and one of London’s largest live music venues. If you’re new to the area, one of the most affordable and efficient ways to explore is on a guided tour. We’ve scoured through dozens of boat and walking tours to bring you the best of the best, based on value for money, itinerary and customer ratings.
Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday.
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K. The woman is long gone – some tooth enamel is all that remains. But scientists say her long-buried trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling with paganism for people’s allegiance. The items are “a definite statement of wealth as well as Christian faith,” said Lyn Blackmore, a senior finds specialist at Museum of London Archaeology, which made the discovery.
Inquest to examine treatment of first child to die of Covid in UK
A misplaced medical tube may have contributed to the death of the first child in the UK to die after contracting Covid, a review of the case heard on Tuesday. Thirteen-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab’s death on 30 March 2020 at King’s College hospital in London prompted widespread shock, which was compounded when it emerged that his immediate family, including six siblings, could not attend his funeral because of Covid lockdown restrictions.
Samba in the soul: Brazil’s dancing celebrations part of a rich tradition
Samba and football were adopted by country’s working classes in 1930s and have been passed down via Pelé to new generation. “I was afraid of playing football because I had often seen a black player get struck on the pitch for committing a foul,” said Domingos da Guia, a defender who played for Brazil in the 1938 World Cup. “But I was a very good dancer and that helped me on the pitch. I invented the short dribble by imitating the miudinho, a form of samba.”
travelmag.com
24 Hours in Galata, Istanbul
The cobbled streets and old-fashioned charm of Galata are a world away from the hectic mosques and bazaars over the water in Fatih, yet no less integral to Istanbul’s rich and ancient history. As you cross the river from Fatih and Sultanahmet – the ‘Old City’ where the majority...
Comments / 0