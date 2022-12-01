Park the car at the hotel – the best way to explore this royal borough is by water or on two feet. Greenwich has a lot to say for itself. This regal riverside borough is located along the River Thames on the southeastern fringes of the capital. At first glance, it’s all grand monuments, museums and Greenwich Mean Time, but scratch the surface and you’ll find lively watering holes, independent boutiques and one of London’s largest live music venues. If you’re new to the area, one of the most affordable and efficient ways to explore is on a guided tour. We’ve scoured through dozens of boat and walking tours to bring you the best of the best, based on value for money, itinerary and customer ratings.

7 HOURS AGO