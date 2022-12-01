Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestleview.com
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Recalls Factors That Led Him To Leave WCW
On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho spoke with his former manager, Barry Bloom, about his history with WCW and the events that ultimately led to his signing by WWE (then WWF). The pair reminisced about the promotion negotiations and comparative contracts offered to other wrestlers at the time (via Fightful). You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode for additional details below.
itrwrestling.com
Surprising Name Considered To Become The Undertaker’s Son In WWE
The Undertaker was involved in some incredible, and incredibly bizarre storylines during his time as a WWE Superstar. More often than not these surreal adventures involved his ‘family’ and almost horror film-esque backstory. This acclaimed story involved The Deadman burning down the funeral home where he lived with...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
itrwrestling.com
Huge Name Training With NXT Stars As Return Rumours Grow
On December 2nd WWE added to their women’s roster with the re-signing of former NXT star Tegan Nox, and it seems another boost could soon be on the way. Charlotte Flair hasn’t appeared on WWE television since losing an “I Quit” Match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8th. In storyline, Flair was put out of action due to an arm injury sustained in the match at the hands of Rousey. However, she was really being written off television due to her upcoming wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The couple married on May 28th.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Steps Up Training As Return Edges Nearer
Thunder Rosa hasn’t wrestled since August and was recently forced to give up her AEW Women’s Championship as her absence from the company continues. The star had originally been scheduled to face Toni Storm at All Out on September 4th with her title on the line. It has since been reported that the star was going to lose to Storm that night. With Rosa out of action, Storm became Interim Women’s Champion, a title she lost to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. Following her victory, Hayter was declared the ‘full’ AEW Women’s Champion.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
bodyslam.net
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
PWMania
More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)
WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory. Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Almost Took On A Black-Eyed Peas Singing, Midlife Crisis Gimmick
Vince McMahon’s time in WWE is well-known for his onscreen appearances as the villainous ‘Mr. McMahon’ character who tried to use his corporate power to take down Superstars he took a dislike to in the company. However, it has emerged that McMahon might have taken the character in a very different direction.
bodyslam.net
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
