“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
Young Rock Seemingly Teases Dwayne Johnson Winning Universal Title In Near Future
As WrestleMania edges closer and closer, rumours are starting to run rampant about what matches will feature on WWE’s biggest show of the year. Perhaps one of the most rumoured potential appearances is from Dwayne Johnson, who wrestled as “The Rock” in WWE for several years. After...
William Regal Said To Have “Regretted” AEW Move, Citing Maturity Issue With Management
After weeks of rampant speculation it was reported on December 4th that William Regal was “gone” from AEW. Furthermore, the star is said to be going back to WWE, less than a year after being released by the company. On the November 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, William...
AEW Star Steps Up Training As Return Edges Nearer
Thunder Rosa hasn’t wrestled since August and was recently forced to give up her AEW Women’s Championship as her absence from the company continues. The star had originally been scheduled to face Toni Storm at All Out on September 4th with her title on the line. It has since been reported that the star was going to lose to Storm that night. With Rosa out of action, Storm became Interim Women’s Champion, a title she lost to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. Following her victory, Hayter was declared the ‘full’ AEW Women’s Champion.
Top Star “Medically Disqualified” From Appearing On SmackDown
Drew McIntyre, one of WWE’s main attractions, is no longer scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown after being pulled because of medical concerns. Drew McIntyre Medically Disqualified From Appearing On SmackDown. In a tweet sent on December 5, 2022, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made the following announcement;. Unfortunately I...
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 5th episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
The Undertaker’s Iconic Ring Gear Resurfaces In Surprising Location
Over the course of his legendary three-decade WWE career, The Undertaker terrorised the roster with his intimidating persona and athleticism that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. The Deadman’s gear was a key part of his presentation, ranging from the classic duster and hat at the beginning of his career to the more elaborate capes and leather he wore during his biggest entrances. But what happened to his attire once it disappears from our screens?
William Regal Names AEW Star Who Is “Far Better At Our Job” Than He Is
William Regal has been releasing weekly episodes of his Gentleman Villain podcast since June 2nd, 2022. Alongside co-host Matt Koon, Regal has covered many subjects, such as British Wrestling, his time spent with Japanese legend Tajiri, and his role as NXT General Manager. On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain,...
“Austin Theory Is The Future Of WWE, Period” – Corey Graves
The last year in wrestling has been very eventful for Austin Theory. He stole a golden egg from Mr McMahon, faced Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, won the Money In The Bank Briefcase, failed his cash-in, and is now riding high as WWE United States Champion. Theory has his critics,...
Brock Lesnar Reveals Why He Will Never Fight In The UFC Again
After dominating the WWE landscape for two years Brock Lesnar decided it was time for a change. This led the star to attempt to launch an NFL, (which nearly succeeded) before heading to the UFC. While his first fight, against Frank Mir no less, ended in defeat, Lesnar quickly bounced...
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Shaving His Head Bald
In early 2007 Vince McMahon became wrapped up in a surreal on-screen feud with Donald Trump. After some back and forth between the two businessmen, a clash between the pair was set for WrestleMania 23. Or at least, kind of. At the event Umaga competed on behalf of McMahon, while...
Planned Royal Rumble Opponent For Ronda Rousey Revealed (SPOILER)
At Survivor Series WarGames on November 26th, Ronda Rousey continued her dominant reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion when she successfully defended the title against Shotzi. The match itself came in for criticism due to two uncomfortable moments. On one occasion, Ronda Rousey was supposed to catch and turn...
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns
After losing out to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, and just generally not having things not go his way, Sami Zayn sought some friendship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. What began with Zayn helping The Usos in matches, and playing the role of annoying little brother, led to him...
Update On Becky Lynch’s Planned Marvel Cameo
As her star within WWE has reached all-time high, Becky Lynch has begun to branch out into the wider entertainment world. As well as appearing in the show Billions as herself, the star also featured in season three of Young Rock as Cyndi Lauper. Lynch was universally praised for her...
Vince McMahon Almost Took On A Black-Eyed Peas Singing, Midlife Crisis Gimmick
Vince McMahon’s time in WWE is well-known for his onscreen appearances as the villainous ‘Mr. McMahon’ character who tried to use his corporate power to take down Superstars he took a dislike to in the company. However, it has emerged that McMahon might have taken the character in a very different direction.
WWE Raw Results – December 5th, 2022
The December 5th edition of WWE Raw emanates from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and was set to feature an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship bout as The Usos defend their title against Matt Riddle and Elias. Ever since Elias returned to WWE Raw in mid-October with the...
WWE Hall Of Famer Claims Austin Theory Isn’t “In The Same League” As Seth Rollins
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has had an impressive year since being promoted from NXT to the main roster in the 2021 Draft. The star soon became Vince McMahon’s handpicked protege and received main event matches against the likes of Big E and Finn Balor as well as taking part in the 2022 Men’s Elimination Chamber match where he was the last man eliminated.
Matt Riddle Stretchered Out Of WWE Raw
Ahead of the December 5th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Matt Riddle and Elias would be taking on The Usos in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after the two teams came face to face during a backstage segment on November 28th. However,...
