AEW Talent Announces 2023 Is His Last Year Wrestling
According to a Twitter post from the Premier Streaming Network, All Elite Wrestling's owb Dustin Rhodes recently played his part in the Blizzard Brawl tapings, where he announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active competitor:. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988, abd has...
Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Matches Being Some Of His Favorite Of Pandemic Era
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have solid chemistry when they share the squared circle. This week, the veteran WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling star...
Jim Ross Reflects On Hall Of Famer's Final WWE Match & Release
During the latest recording of his own Grilling JR, podcast host Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall Of Fame Jim Ross reflected on the British Bulldog's final match in WWE. Check out the highlights below. On forcing Davey to go to rehab:. “There was no margin for error on this. We...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne, The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo.
Jim Cornette Talks Giving His Permission To MJF To Use His Catchphrase
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how even though he has trademarked the phrase, “Thank you, F**k you, Bye,” he is giving the reigning AEW World Champion MJF permission to use it anytime he wants to, especially against people in AEW.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling announced the two matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino will defend their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Taya Valkyrie will face Savannah Evans in a Knockouts Division Singles Match.
Kurt Angle Says "It's Really Shocking" That He Never Battled The Miz
Would Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle step into the ring with WWE's only Two-Time Grand Slam Champion?. Who better to ask than "The Wrestling Machine" himself?. During the latest recording of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt was asked if he ever wanted step inside the...
Arn Anderson On The Power Of Promos, His Hopes For Brock Anderson
During the latest recording of his own podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on promos. Anderson also discussed his son, Brock, as well as so much more. Check out the highlights below. On Brock Anderson:. “I don’t think he feels...
Kurt Angle Talks Possibly Returning To In-Ring Action For One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as possibly returning to in-ring action for one last match. According to Kurt, he doesn't see himself competing in a match due to a knee replacement surgery he had five months ago, but if he does return, then it would probably be in a Tag Team Matchup against younger guys that could carry him, so that he wouldn't be exposed as much.
EC3 Reveals Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE legend John Cena’s interest in NXT, which was the company's developmental brand at the time, and how John Cena took two current AEW Stars in Miro (Rusev) and Trent Beretta under his wing.
WWE News: Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of Tuesday's NXT, Hank Walker challenged Charlie Dempsey to a singles clash:. Tuesday evening's show will also feature a pair of matches that will determine the final competitors in the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Saturday afternoon's...
Teddy Long Says WWE Pairing Baron Corbin With JBL Was A Fantastic Idea
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as how WWE putting Baron Corbin in different storylines in the past didn’t seem to work out for him, but pairing Corbin with fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL was a fantastic idea as JBL is someone that can teach Corbin everything he needs to know about the business as well as show him the way.
Bron Breakker Talks His Upcoming WWE NXT Title Defense Against Apollo Crews
Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently appeared on WWE Die Woche to talk about a variety of topics such as his upcoming WWE NXT Title defense against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline. Bron Breakker said:. “I don’t know [what people can expect from my match at NXT Deadline]. It’s...
Santino Marella Explains Why He Wasn't Bothered By NXT Changing His Daughters Name
Santino Marella recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about his daughter, Bianca Carelli, having her name changed by WWE and why he didn't have a problem with it. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Tyson Fury Looks Forward To Potential Return to WWE
Tyson Fury wants to return to WWE soon, and he already has a pair of opponents in mind. During his recent chat with Boxing Social, Fury weighed in on a potential return to the company, following his WWE Crown Jewel 2019 match with Braun Strowman. Check out the comments from Tyson below.
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
Various News: Impact Wrestling Highlights, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling's own Thunder Rosa has shared her latest vlog on YouTube. Check out footage from the former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion below:. “Longest line said the Nature Boy, are you in today’s Thunder Vlog? This Wrestlecade is all about the Thunder Army but also a little surprise visit by Taco Vlog friend “
WWE Superstar Competes In Bodybuilding Competition (Photo)
A WWE Superstar competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, the "EST of WWE" and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following photo, along with a lengthy statement:
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Vince McMahon More Now Than He Ever Has
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently had a conversation with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as how he respects Vince McMahon more now than he ever has from a business perspective because the infrastructure he built in the WWE made a seamless transition from himself to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H possible and it would also lead to the company's continuous growth.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (12/04): Petersburg, Virginia
WWE recently held their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which emanated from inside the VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia. The show saw reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
