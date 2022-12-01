Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After Year Long Absence
Welcome back. The last few months have featured several returns of past WWE Superstars as they come back to the company after some time away. Some of these names have been away for over a year but come back to quite the friendly reception. It can be a big deal for someone to return and now we have another surprise from someone who has been gone for over a year.
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Admits He is “Ashamed” to Say He Did Not Enjoy His WWE Universal Title Reign
Kevin Owens began his reign as WWE Universal Champion in 2016. Owens became the second-ever Universal Champion after Finn Balor’s 24-hour reign. Owens held the title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in a quick match at the 2017 Fastlane PPV event. Speaking on WWE After the...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
PWMania
More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)
WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory. Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on...
wrestleview.com
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
itrwrestling.com
Dwayne Johnson Shares “Wild” Behind The Scenes Photos From Upcoming Holiday Film
While rumours continue to swirl that Dwayne Johnson could be heading back to WWE, his movie schedule shows no sign of slowing down. Johnson styles himself as the ‘hardest worker in the room’ and he certainly takes that approach to any project that he’s involved with. Fresh off the success of Black Adam, the star has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at his next project, Red One. The festive film which is set for release in 2023, is being directed by Jake Kasdan who worked with Johnson on Jumanji, and will also star Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu.
itrwrestling.com
Surprising Name Considered To Become The Undertaker’s Son In WWE
The Undertaker was involved in some incredible, and incredibly bizarre storylines during his time as a WWE Superstar. More often than not these surreal adventures involved his ‘family’ and almost horror film-esque backstory. This acclaimed story involved The Deadman burning down the funeral home where he lived with...
itrwrestling.com
Ken Shamrock Names The Moment He Believes The WWE Attitude Era ‘Was Born’
Ken Shamrock was one of the most popular superstars during the Attitude Era. From 1997 until 1999, Shamrock frequently appeared in a prominent role on Monday Night Raw, claiming victories over big names such as The Rock, Kane and Owen Hart. Recently, Ken Shamrock has commented on what he thinks...
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
itrwrestling.com
Huge Name Training With NXT Stars As Return Rumours Grow
On December 2nd WWE added to their women’s roster with the re-signing of former NXT star Tegan Nox, and it seems another boost could soon be on the way. Charlotte Flair hasn’t appeared on WWE television since losing an “I Quit” Match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8th. In storyline, Flair was put out of action due to an arm injury sustained in the match at the hands of Rousey. However, she was really being written off television due to her upcoming wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The couple married on May 28th.
itrwrestling.com
Top Star “Medically Disqualified” From Appearing On SmackDown
Drew McIntyre, one of WWE’s main attractions, is no longer scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown after being pulled because of medical concerns. Drew McIntyre Medically Disqualified From Appearing On SmackDown. In a tweet sent on December 5, 2022, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made the following announcement;. Unfortunately I...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Almost Took On A Black-Eyed Peas Singing, Midlife Crisis Gimmick
Vince McMahon’s time in WWE is well-known for his onscreen appearances as the villainous ‘Mr. McMahon’ character who tried to use his corporate power to take down Superstars he took a dislike to in the company. However, it has emerged that McMahon might have taken the character in a very different direction.
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Shares Incredible Heartwarming Story About Jonathan Gresham
Though Seth Rollins is one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s hottest commodities these days, it is heartwarming to see that he still remembers his roots. Before WWE, Seth Rollins was a regular in several top American indie promotions, such as Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Full Impact Pro.
itrwrestling.com
Update On Becky Lynch’s Planned Marvel Cameo
As her star within WWE has reached all-time high, Becky Lynch has begun to branch out into the wider entertainment world. As well as appearing in the show Billions as herself, the star also featured in season three of Young Rock as Cyndi Lauper. Lynch was universally praised for her...
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Shaving His Head Bald
In early 2007 Vince McMahon became wrapped up in a surreal on-screen feud with Donald Trump. After some back and forth between the two businessmen, a clash between the pair was set for WrestleMania 23. Or at least, kind of. At the event Umaga competed on behalf of McMahon, while...
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Names AEW Star Who Is “Far Better At Our Job” Than He Is
William Regal has been releasing weekly episodes of his Gentleman Villain podcast since June 2nd, 2022. Alongside co-host Matt Koon, Regal has covered many subjects, such as British Wrestling, his time spent with Japanese legend Tajiri, and his role as NXT General Manager. On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain,...
