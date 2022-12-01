While rumours continue to swirl that Dwayne Johnson could be heading back to WWE, his movie schedule shows no sign of slowing down. Johnson styles himself as the ‘hardest worker in the room’ and he certainly takes that approach to any project that he’s involved with. Fresh off the success of Black Adam, the star has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at his next project, Red One. The festive film which is set for release in 2023, is being directed by Jake Kasdan who worked with Johnson on Jumanji, and will also star Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu.

