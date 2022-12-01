Read full article on original website
PWG Announces The Latest Participant Of Their 2023 BOLA Tournament
It was recently announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) that IMPACT Wrestling Star Black Taurus is the twelfth participant of the company's 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 inside the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
AEW Talent Announces 2023 Is His Last Year Wrestling
According to a Twitter post from the Premier Streaming Network, All Elite Wrestling's owb Dustin Rhodes recently played his part in the Blizzard Brawl tapings, where he announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active competitor:. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988, abd has...
New Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite From Cedar Park, TX. (12/7/2022)
You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week's AEW Dynamite show. Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which goes down next Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, new matches and segments were announced for the show. During AEW Rampage...
Lio Rush Announced As Eleventh Competitor In Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament
You can officially pencil in the latest entrant into the upcoming Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle of Los Angeles Tournament. On Saturday, the popular independent pro wrestling promotion took to social media to officially announce the eleventh person who has been added to the tournament field. Joining the previously ten announced...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
AEW Releases Footage Showing What Happened With The House Of Black After Rampage Went Off-Air (Video)
When this week's episode of AEW Rampage went off the air, there was still a lot of action taking place inside and outside of the ring. As seen during the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program on Friday night, The House of Black appeared after Orange Cassidy retained his AEW All-Atlantic Championship with a victory over QT Marshall in the LumberJack main event of the evening.
Non-AEW Title To Be Defended On Next Week's Edition Of Rampage On TNT
You can officially pencil in a championship contest for next week's episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, a video package promoting a match for next week's show aired. The segment saw The Bunny being critical of Hikaru Shida, claiming she is fed up watching her get the opportunities that she feels she deserves.
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne, The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo.
More on William Regal Returning to WWE; Situation Reportedly to be Addressed on AEW Dynamite
-- The rumors surrounding William Regal's future in wrestling continues to be a topic of speculation online and the latest report from pwinsider.com suggests that Regal is indeed headed to WWE as he is currently in the process of finalizing a new contract with the company and will be returning to WWE in early 2023. He would be returning in a backstage role.
WWE Superstar Competes In Bodybuilding Competition (Photo)
A WWE Superstar competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, the "EST of WWE" and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following photo, along with a lengthy statement:
Various News: Impact Wrestling Highlights, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling's own Thunder Rosa has shared her latest vlog on YouTube. Check out footage from the former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion below:. “Longest line said the Nature Boy, are you in today’s Thunder Vlog? This Wrestlecade is all about the Thunder Army but also a little surprise visit by Taco Vlog friend “
Bron Breakker Talks His Upcoming WWE NXT Title Defense Against Apollo Crews
Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently appeared on WWE Die Woche to talk about a variety of topics such as his upcoming WWE NXT Title defense against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline. Bron Breakker said:. “I don’t know [what people can expect from my match at NXT Deadline]. It’s...
Backstage Discussions Reportedly Taking Place Regarding The Rock Possibly Being at WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE announced last week that next year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, TX has already topped $5 million in gate revenue but the biggest rumors surrounding the event revolve around the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being part of the show in some capacity. –...
Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event In Jacksonville, FL. (Photos)
WWE NXT fans were treated to a special moment at a non-televised live event this week. At the WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday evening, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited in the ring. Lumis and Hartwell were married at the memorable "In-Dex" wedding segment that took...
Fuego Del Sol Says He Is Interested In Managing And Training People, Commentating And Being A Referee
AEW Star Fuego Del Sol recently appeared on The Awesome AJ Show to talk about a number of topics such as how he wants to manage and train wrestlers, do commentary duties and become a referee if he is put on the shelf due to an injury. Fuego Del Sol...
WWE News: Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of Tuesday's NXT, Hank Walker challenged Charlie Dempsey to a singles clash:. Tuesday evening's show will also feature a pair of matches that will determine the final competitors in the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Saturday afternoon's...
WWE News: Cody Rhodes On Track in Recovery From Injury; Back to Normal Training
-- Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June due to a severely torn muscle in his chest that required surgery. At that time, his expected return to WWE was in the January-February timeframe and according to theWrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears his recovery is going well and remains on track.
NJPW STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Results (12/03): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently held the first day of their STRONG: Detonation Event, which emanated inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Juice Robinson battle Blake Christian in a Singles Match in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV. Below...
