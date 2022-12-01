ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Town of Edenton warns of utility bill scam

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

The town of Edenton is warning residents of a scam officials say involves someone falsely claiming to represent the town’s utility billing office.

“These scammers are contacting residents stating that their electric will be disconnected in 30 minutes for failure to pay their bill,” the town posted on its Facebook page.

The town warned citizens that the scammers are trying to obtain personal information such as their name, address and date of birth.

“Please don’t provide anyone your information, if you cannot verify who you are speaking to,” the town said in the post.

The post explains anyone who gets an unsolicited call or message offering payment options, bill assistance or reduced rates on utilities should not provide personal information to the caller and should hang up immediately.

“As always feel free to contact Edenton Town Hall at 252-482-2155 regarding any questions with your bill,” the town’s message states. “Remember, protect yourself and your personal information. Do not give out your personal financial information.”

