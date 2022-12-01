Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis use during pregnancy may harm infants and mothers, research suggests
Cannabis use during pregnancy may cause babies to have higher rates of preterm birth, low birthweight and birth defects.
Parents Magazine
Low Amniotic Fluid: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
If you've been diagnosed with low amniotic fluid or have symptoms of it, such as decreased fetal movement, you likely have many concerns. You may be wondering what this means for you and your unborn baby. You may also wonder what it means for your pregnancy. How is low amniotic fluid treated, for example? What happens when you receive this diagnosis?
The ‘Barbie drug’: Why it’s so dangerous
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
More young children die from Strep A infection
More young children have died after contracting Strep A infection.Health officials confirmed a youngster from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died.Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious...
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
scitechdaily.com
Why Comorbidities Persist: HIV Infection Leaves a “Memory” in Cells
New research reveals why comorbidities persist in people living with HIV, despite suppressing the virus through treatment. People living with HIV often suffer from chronic inflammation, even though antiretroviral therapy has made HIV a manageable disease. This can put them at an increased risk of developing comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive dysfunction, which can make a significant impact on the longevity and quality of their lives. Now, a new study published in the journal Cell Reports on November 14 explains why chronic inflammation may be happening and how suppression or even eradication of HIV in the body may not resolve it.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Yes, You Can Actually Die of a Broken Heart
Extreme emotional shock can come with fatal cardiac consequences, writes Dr. Sian Harding.
3 more women sue L’Oreal over claims that their products caused cancer
Three more women are suing L’Oreal over claims that the chemicals in hair straighteners offered by the company gave them recurring cancers and tumors. The first lawsuit was filed in October 2022 by Jennifer Mitchell in Missouri. She became the first woman to sue L’Oreal after being diagnosed with uterine cancer.
Doctors dismissed my symptoms — until I was diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer
Jessie Sanders said when she started experiencing debilitating abdominal pain more than five years ago, doctors blamed her symptoms on UTIs, severe cramps, hormonal changes and endometriosis. Then, over Thanksgiving break in 2021, the San Diego State University student was plunged into a bout of pain so severe she went to the emergency room. There, doctors reportedly discovered a large mass on her right ovary — and she was rushed into emergency surgery. “I was told, ‘This is just a large cyst,'” Sanders, 21, recalled in an Instagram post. “I thought my pain would finally go away.” A week later, Sanders received news...
Channel 3000
Predictors of Diabetes in Chronic Pancreatitis Identified
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Predictors of diabetes arising from chronic pancreatitis (CP) have been identified and include type 2 diabetes risk factors and pancreatic disease-related risk factors, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in Diabetes Care. Christie Jeon, Sc.D., from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center...
FDA approves first treatment that delays diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the first drug that delays the onset of a stage of Type 1 diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” said John Sharretts, the director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in an announcement.
Comments / 0