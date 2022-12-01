Read full article on original website
Related
KSDK
Winter Wonderland special pop-up event at Aloft St. Louis Cortex
Date Ideas and Things To Do partnered with Matched With Love to host a special pop-up event. Guests enjoyed holiday cocktails, food, games and more Saturday night.
KSDK
Tis the season to be tacky: STL ugly sweater king brings holiday cheer right to your front door
ST. LOUIS - There’s nothing worse than scrambling for a holiday party outfit at the very last minute, especially when the goal is to look nice while dressing “ugly.”. That’s why one St. Louis local, Mike Golomb, decided to put this hassle to an end when running into the seasonal struggle time and time again.
myleaderpaper.com
Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade
Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
KSDK
Enter to win tickets to see 'The Nutcracker' Presented by St. Louis Ballet
ST. LOUIS — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 'The Nutcracker' at Touhill Performing Arts Center Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
KSDK
Guests enjoy Winterfest’s Winter Market in Kiener Plaza
Guests enjoyed the Winter Market available at Winterfest on Saturday. Local businesses were stationed for guests to do their holiday shopping.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Gift ideas from Emily Stahl Design Co.
ST. LOUIS — Emily Stahl Design Co. is a local lettering artist and graphic designer selling products online and in local shops. Stahl’s pridcts includes prints, cards, stickers, tote bags, magnets and more! Each product is a hand drawn design adding a unique element. On Monday morning, Emily...
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Tinsel and Tonic's Holiday Headpieces
ST. LOUIS — This holiday season, our Show Me team wants you to shop local! Every morning, we are featuring a small business to support. Friday’s show, Tinsel and Tonic joined Mary in the Show Me studio to show off their festive headbands. Owner and Designer, Heather Krapf,...
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
KMOV
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
Sneak Peek: The Armory St. Louis Combines Local Eats and Indoor Fun
The massive new entertainment complex will feature a menu of St. Louis favorites
FOX2now.com
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
Roaming St. Louis: Firs, frozen treats anchor St. Louis landmark
In this week’s edition of Roaming St. Louis, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand. It’s winter time, but people still line up for frozen specialties like the concrete.
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: Roxi likes to wears clothes
Roxi does not need to be urged to don clothing, said her owner, Mandi Buechting of Crystal City. “She loves to wear clothes,” Buechting said. “She’s cold a lot, so she loves when I put clothes on her.”. Roxi, 3, is a miniature dachshund. “She’s definitely a...
KSDK
Brothers Lazaroff perform ahead of the 12th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo
ST. LOUIS — Experience the magic of Hanukkah with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo. Friday morning, band leaders David and Jeff Lazaroff, joined Mary in studio for a performance ahead of the weekend’s event. The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo...
KSDK
New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
Members of the AKA's Gamma Omega Chapter are now turning the former home of their national founder's family into a museum. Construction is to begin in the spring.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
No Getting Bored in this Store! Across the Board Opens Shop in West County Mall
ST. LOUIS — With over 15 different board games to choose from, there is something that will bring the family together for a night of fun and games. Across the Board makes high quality, handcrafted wooden board games. They make great wedding, birthday, and holiday gifts. Everything is locally produced and made in the USA.
KSDK
The Grinch helps raise money for Shriner's Hospital in St. Louis
The Grinch brought holiday cheer to the South Grand neighborhood on Saturday. Money raised went to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Saint Louis.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
Comments / 0