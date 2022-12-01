ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myleaderpaper.com

Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade

Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
KSDK

Enter to win tickets to see 'The Nutcracker' Presented by St. Louis Ballet

ST. LOUIS — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 'The Nutcracker' at Touhill Performing Arts Center Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Gift ideas from Emily Stahl Design Co.

ST. LOUIS — Emily Stahl Design Co. is a local lettering artist and graphic designer selling products online and in local shops. Stahl’s pridcts includes prints, cards, stickers, tote bags, magnets and more! Each product is a hand drawn design adding a unique element. On Monday morning, Emily...
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Tinsel and Tonic's Holiday Headpieces

ST. LOUIS — This holiday season, our Show Me team wants you to shop local! Every morning, we are featuring a small business to support. Friday’s show, Tinsel and Tonic joined Mary in the Show Me studio to show off their festive headbands. Owner and Designer, Heather Krapf,...
KMOV

East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
FOX2now.com

New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations

A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: Roxi likes to wears clothes

Roxi does not need to be urged to don clothing, said her owner, Mandi Buechting of Crystal City. “She loves to wear clothes,” Buechting said. “She’s cold a lot, so she loves when I put clothes on her.”. Roxi, 3, is a miniature dachshund. “She’s definitely a...
KSDK

Brothers Lazaroff perform ahead of the 12th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo

ST. LOUIS — Experience the magic of Hanukkah with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo. Friday morning, band leaders David and Jeff Lazaroff, joined Mary in studio for a performance ahead of the weekend’s event. The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo...
FOX2now.com

No Getting Bored in this Store! Across the Board Opens Shop in West County Mall

ST. LOUIS — With over 15 different board games to choose from, there is something that will bring the family together for a night of fun and games. Across the Board makes high quality, handcrafted wooden board games. They make great wedding, birthday, and holiday gifts. Everything is locally produced and made in the USA.
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...

