Read full article on original website
Related
scsuhuskies.com
No. 1 Huskies go 3-0 at Chadron State Duals
CHADRON, Neb. – No. 1 St. Cloud State Wrestling enjoyed a dominant 3-0 start to their 2022-23 dual season at the Chadron State Duals on Sunday, dropping No. 16 Western Colorado 29-6 before steamrolling (RV) Chadron State 40-7 and earning a 26-16 win over San Francisco State. The Huskies...
scsuhuskies.com
Okabe Nets Natural Hat Trick, No. 3 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Sweeps North Dakota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Different night, same story, as No. 3 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (13-3-0, 6-2-0 NCHC) fell behind but bounced back and scored six unanswered goals to defeat North Dakota (6-8-3, 2-4-1 NCHC), 6-3, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Senior forward Zach Okabe (Okotoks, Alberta) played the hero card on the night, as he recorded his second career hat trick and first career natural hat trick, netting the second, third and fourth goals of the game for the Huskies.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 1 St. Cloud State earns 11 titles at Dragon Open
MOORHEAD, Minn. – No. 1 St. Cloud State Wrestling earned 11 titles at the Dragon Open in Moorhead on Saturday. 20 total Huskies earned top-six finishes at the open while 14 were finalists – most wrestlers competing unattached at the key early-season open. In the Red Division, Archer...
scsuhuskies.com
Second Period Rally Lifts No. 3 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey over North Dakota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 3 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (12-3-0, 5-2-0 NCHC) fell behind twice, but came back to score six unanswered goals in a 7-2 win over North Dakota (6-7-3, 2-4-1 NCHC) on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies were led on the ice by a trio of skaters who scored three points, as senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland) scored two goals and an assist while sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Grand Rapids, Minn.) and junior forward Veeti Miettinen (Espoo, Finland) each scored a goal and recorded two assists.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Shuts Down Minnesota Crookston
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It was all St. Cloud State women's basketball team Saturday afternoon. The Huskies nabbed their third consecutive win and second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) win against Minnesota Crookston. The Huskies put up an impressive 71 points while they held the Golden Eagles to just 51 points on the afternoon. Katrina Theis put up a career high 36 points in St. Cloud's victory.
scsuhuskies.com
Hymlárová’s hat trick helps (RV) Huskies sweep St. Thomas 6-3
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey senior forward Klára Hymlárová delivered her first collegiate hat trick to lead the Huskies to a weekend and season series sweep of St. Thomas, 6-3 at the St. Thomas Ice Arena on Saturday evening. With six...
scsuhuskies.com
Gentry scores twice, Hall nets game-winner as (RV) Huskies down St. Thomas
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Junior forward Emma Gentry scored twice while linemate and senior Courtney Hall ripped home the game-winner as (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey defeated St. Thomas 3-2 on Friday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Improving to 10-8 on the year, this marks...
Comments / 0