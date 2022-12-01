Read full article on original website
Rutgers WR Josh Youngblood enters transfer portal
Today marks the first day players can officially enter the transfer portal and one of the more notable Rutgers players to take that route is wide receiver Josh Youngblood. This will be Youngblood’s second dip into the portal as he came to Rutgers after spending his first two seasons at Kansas State. This past season, Youngblood started the first five games at wide receiver but saw his playing time decrease as the season went on. He appeared in a total of nine games and made six catches. Youngblood also got some run as a returner, fielding six kickoffs for 129 yards.
‘You’re a killer’: Rutgers freshman Derek Simpson has breakout game in electric win over Indiana
Long after his teammates had left the floor and most of the 8,000 fans who made Jersey Mike’s Arena a two-hour living hell for Indiana had exited the building on Saturday, Rutgers guard Derek Simpson stood alongside the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz to talk about his big night.
Monmouth transfer QB Tony Muskett is blowing up in the portal
Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett figured he’d get some interest when he entered the transfer portal. After all, he’s a three-year starter, a two-time first-team all-conference selection and a 2021 HERO Sports Sophomore All-American. But even Muskett is a bit surprised by all the interest he’s received since...
In order to re-energize Rutgers Football, Greg Schiano must hire from the Outside
By the time groups of Scarlet Faithful were walking into Jersey Mike’s Arena on a sunny mild Thanksgiving Saturday to cheer on the Men’s Basketball team, another disappointing chapter was dwindling on what was once the university’s flagship athletic program. Rutgers football was shut out for the second time, and sustained their seventh conference loss, bringing them to 4-7 on the season, with a Big Ten record of 1-7.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Rutgers
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 63-48 loss on the road at Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for the Hoosiers. Q – On what wasn’t working on offense with the double-teams on Trayce Jackson-Davis…
Possibly short-handed Princeton wrestling to join Rutgers in Garden State Grapple
The Princeton University wrestling team’s first matchup against a Big Ten team didn’t go so well this season. It hopes it will fare a little better on the second and third go-around, and the health of one of its two national finalists could go a long way towards a more positive result.
Central Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Jack Bradley admits he’s a bit old-school when it comes to high school marching bands. While many other high schools are using elaborate on-field props and over-the-top costumes to tell their stories, the Carteret High School co-band director prefers to keep things more traditional.
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Blocks Traffic On I-287 Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, halting traffic, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 on the I-287 northbound ramp to southbound Exit 2 in Edison, the New Jersey Departement of Transportation said. All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to follow Daily...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy
ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Princeton Police blotter
Someone stole several Amazon packages from in front of a Witherspoon Street resident’s apartment Nov. 26. The packages were valued at a combined $191.97. A 35-year-old Perth Amboy man was charged on an outstanding warrant from Woodbridge Township following a motor vehicle stop on Paul Robeson Place Nov. 26. He was processed and released after posting $1,000 bail.
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
Authorities say that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash where the victim was run over multiple times after getting into an altercation with the suspect. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody. Officials say Tyler and...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
3-Alarm House Fire In Toms River
December 3, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Yesterday, around 5:10 a.m., November 2, 2022 Toms River Police Department received several 9-1-1…
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
