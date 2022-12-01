Today marks the first day players can officially enter the transfer portal and one of the more notable Rutgers players to take that route is wide receiver Josh Youngblood. This will be Youngblood’s second dip into the portal as he came to Rutgers after spending his first two seasons at Kansas State. This past season, Youngblood started the first five games at wide receiver but saw his playing time decrease as the season went on. He appeared in a total of nine games and made six catches. Youngblood also got some run as a returner, fielding six kickoffs for 129 yards.

