Each year, the downtown Bozeman Christmas Stroll spreads holiday cheer throughout our community, and this year's stroll is quickly approaching. The 42nd Annual Bozeman Christmas Stroll is scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Gather your friends and family and head downtown for an evening of festive activities, great food, and fun. There will be an interactive Winter Circus Village, an awesome gingerbread house contest, and you can even get your picture taken with Santa Claus. The lighting ceremony of Bozeman's iconic Christmas spiders will happen at 4:30 p.m. Click here to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 Bozeman Christmas Stroll.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO