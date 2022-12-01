Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Richie Ranno on auditioning for Ozzy Osbourne, how a uniquely inlaid Strat helped rename Starz and why “there is no future” for the influential hard-rock outfit
The former Stories axeman recalls his friendship with Randy Rhoads, dodgy dealings with Kiss's management and explains why he thinks Ernie Ball Music Mans are the best guitars around. As a proverbial bridge-builder between the '70s and '80s, Starz's Stratocaster-wielding axe-slinger Richie Ranno proved pivotal to the trajectory of hard...
Guitar World Magazine
Willow on her quest to solo like St. Vincent, getting two-hand tapping lessons from Yvette Young and why her latest album is a love letter to rock music
Following her guitar-heavy creative reinvention, Willow traces her six-string journey so far, her love of heavy music “from Smashing Pumpkins to Lamb of God” and how she hopes to make “women and girls of color feel accepted” in the rock world through her music. She may...
RM From BTS Has Released A Solo Album, So Let's Dive Into His Music
"All the pieces of my work, including my previous releases, were for me to put out this one album."
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Guitar World Magazine
Old Blood Noise Endeavors debuts a "true reverse effect" with the BL-44 Reverse pedal
The psychedelic stompbox allows you to manipulate time backwards with a clock slider to change speeds on the fly. Old Blood Noise Endeavors can usually be relied upon to add some innovative weirdness to the pedal world, and its latest, the BL-44 Reverse, is no exception. OBNE has taken the...
Guitar World Magazine
Supro Royale 1932R 1x12 combo review
For players looking for a true tube amp with maximum clean headroom and impressive volume output, the Supro Royale delivers a great range of tones on its own or as the foundation of a pedal-driven platform. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine
John McVie’s Rumours Alembic bass sells for $100,000
John McVie’s one-of-a-kind Alembic used to record The Chain with Fleetwood Mac sells for $100,000. A collection of Fleetwood Mac guitars and memorabilia fetched thousands when it went under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The iconic wooden balls worn by Mick Fleetwood on the cover of their 1977 album Rumours were the top-selling item, bringing an astounding $128,000.
