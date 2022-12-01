Read full article on original website
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Ilesanmi to Angela Deem: Just Go Marry Billy!
During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Michael Ilesanmi turned the tables on Angela Deem. Watching Angela openly flirting with Billy, hearing the “Thief of Hearts” use his pet name for Angela, incensed Michael. He stormed off. When Angela (finally) went to chase after...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown: I Left Kody Because He's an AWFUL Father!
Christine Brown finally put herself first just over a year ago, deciding to leave spiritual spouse Kody because he was simply horrible to her. This is someone, remember, that he wasn’t even attracted to Christine on the former couple’s wedding day. In actuality, though, the Sister Wives star...
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown Finally Admits: Yes, I'm Questioning My Marriage!
On Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown talked openly about her frustration with spiritual spouse Kody Brown… just over a year since Janelle’s very good friend channeled a similar frustration into a life-changing move:. Christine simply walked away. “I never thought I’d be...
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gabriel Brown: I Haven't Talked to My Dad Since He Forgot My Birthday!
We’ve heard Christine Brown say it before. We’ve even heard Kody Brown admit it himself before. But now we’ve heard Gabriel Brown say it as well, providing some rather ample evidence to prove the point that seems impossible to argue with at this point:. Kody is an...
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Trashes Royal Family in Shocking Docuseries Promo: They Play a "Dirty Game!"
Get your popcorn ready, Netflix subscribers. It’s about to get very interesting/entertaining/scandalous/stunning. On Monday morning, the streaming service released its second trailer for Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries that premieres on December 8 and which will seemingly take viewers behind the scenes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Royal Family.
Gunman who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in Hollywood sentenced to 21 years in prison
The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, officials said.
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
