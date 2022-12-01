ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Hollywood Gossip

Michael Ilesanmi to Angela Deem: Just Go Marry Billy!

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Michael Ilesanmi turned the tables on Angela Deem. Watching Angela openly flirting with Billy, hearing the “Thief of Hearts” use his pet name for Angela, incensed Michael. He stormed off. When Angela (finally) went to chase after...
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I Left Kody Because He's an AWFUL Father!

Christine Brown finally put herself first just over a year ago, deciding to leave spiritual spouse Kody because he was simply horrible to her. This is someone, remember, that he wasn’t even attracted to Christine on the former couple’s wedding day. In actuality, though, the Sister Wives star...
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown Finally Admits: Yes, I'm Questioning My Marriage!

On Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown talked openly about her frustration with spiritual spouse Kody Brown… just over a year since Janelle’s very good friend channeled a similar frustration into a life-changing move:. Christine simply walked away. “I never thought I’d be...
Page Six

Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Gabriel Brown: I Haven't Talked to My Dad Since He Forgot My Birthday!

We’ve heard Christine Brown say it before. We’ve even heard Kody Brown admit it himself before. But now we’ve heard Gabriel Brown say it as well, providing some rather ample evidence to prove the point that seems impossible to argue with at this point:. Kody is an...
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Trashes Royal Family in Shocking Docuseries Promo: They Play a "Dirty Game!"

Get your popcorn ready, Netflix subscribers. It’s about to get very interesting/entertaining/scandalous/stunning. On Monday morning, the streaming service released its second trailer for Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries that premieres on December 8 and which will seemingly take viewers behind the scenes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Royal Family.

