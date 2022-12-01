Marine Bank to be acquired by Morton Community Bank; Champaign branches to be renamed

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield-based Marine Bank, which has two branch facilities in Champaign, will be acquired by Morton Community Bank next spring, the two companies announced Thursday.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, and will boost the employee-owned Morton Community Bank’s total assets to about $5.75 billion, the two companies said.

Marine Bank President and CEO Chris Zettek said all 11 Marine Bank locations in Bloomington-Normal, Champaign, Chatham, Macomb, Rushville and Springfield will remain open, and employees will keep their jobs.

The two Marine Bank locations in Champaign will be renamed Clock Tower Community Bank, the name of a division of Morton Community Bank that already has a branch in the Shoppes of Knollwood complex in south Champaign, he said.

Marine Bank customers will be advised of any changes in April or May, closer to the projected June closing of the transaction, Zettek said.

Marine Bank likes the employee-oriented culture of Morton Community Bank, he said.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities that come with Morton’s employee-owned culture and entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

“This partnership will allow us to continue to deliver to our customers the highest quality community bank experience possible.”

Morton Community Bank employs nearly 500 and has 45 branches.

It’s recent acquisitions have included several Associated Bank branches in Peoria in 2020, First Trust and Savings Bank in Albany in 2019, State Bank of Arthur in 2018 and State Bank of Speer in 2017.

The transaction with Marine Bank will also include the acquisition of Marine Bancorp Inc., the bank’s holding company, by Hometown Community Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Morton Community Bank.

The merger is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Morton Community Bank has an employee stock-ownership plan and is involved in communities it serves, the company said.

It operates online and as a whole under the umbrella name Hometown Community Banks with its signature clock-tower logo.