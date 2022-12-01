ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more

Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
AUSTIN, TX
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!

(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
SEGUIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
tribeza.com

Miracle on 5th Street Returns to Downtown Austin for Sixth Year

Save room on your holiday calendar for the sixth annual Miracle on 5th Street. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar franchise has once again set up shop at The Eleanor, turning the event space into a two-story winter wonderland open to all ages through Dec. 27. The concept, which now boasts...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!

2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Council clears plans for 19-acre redevelopment on Lady Bird Lake

Endeavor Real Estate Group plans to bring a 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use project to the shore of Lady Bird Lake. (Courtesy Endeavor Real Estate Group) Plans to redevelop nearly 19 acres of lakefront property south of downtown were approved by Austin City Council on Dec. 2, clearing the way for a new multimillion-square-foot high-rise project at the former Austin American-Statesman property after extensive review.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

