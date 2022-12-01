Read full article on original website
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more
Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
Dueling Taylor parades see silent night instead of Christmas clash
Several entries were from congregations as far as an hour away, said Ripple. He says since the scrutiny around the parades began, supporters have reached out to his church.
Does This Texas City Have The Best Christmas Lights Display? See Pics
Texas is SO big that I'm sure you can find an awesome display of Christmas Lights throughout the entire state! Travel and Leisure just recently made a list of the BEST displays in the United States and this City was ranked as the best for Texas. See PICS BELOW!. •...
Cars in sweaters? Hallmark Channel kicks off Countdown to Christmas in Austin
Austin is one of just five cities on the Hallmark Channel's list of stops.
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
seguintoday.com
There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!
(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
tribeza.com
Miracle on 5th Street Returns to Downtown Austin for Sixth Year
Save room on your holiday calendar for the sixth annual Miracle on 5th Street. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar franchise has once again set up shop at The Eleanor, turning the event space into a two-story winter wonderland open to all ages through Dec. 27. The concept, which now boasts...
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!
2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
KVUE
Austin vegan restaurant Counter Culture to close at the end of the year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's rising cost of living continues to force local business owners to make tough decisions. On Thursday, vegan restaurant Counter Culture announced it will close at the end of the year. Owner Sue Davis said in a post on social media that the restaurant, located at...
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
Austin City Council clears plans for 19-acre redevelopment on Lady Bird Lake
Endeavor Real Estate Group plans to bring a 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use project to the shore of Lady Bird Lake. (Courtesy Endeavor Real Estate Group) Plans to redevelop nearly 19 acres of lakefront property south of downtown were approved by Austin City Council on Dec. 2, clearing the way for a new multimillion-square-foot high-rise project at the former Austin American-Statesman property after extensive review.
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Principal on the roof: How one AISD principal is helping raise money for accessible playground equipment
The principal of Highland Park Elementary School in west Austin spent her day working from the roof last week.
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
