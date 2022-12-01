Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Jimmy Garoppolo May Not Have Foot Fracture, Shanahan Says
Garoppolo had previously been ruled out for the season after getting injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
Sometimes there are players in fantasy football who, one week, may not warrant waiver-wire considerations but whom fantasy managers put on a mental "to watch" list. And it's always gratifying when those players continue that upward trajectory to become a bona fide "must add." This late in the season, it's...
WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Suffering Broken Foot Injury vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken left foot during Sunday's 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. Coach Shanahan confirms Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a><a href="https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH">https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH</a>...
Non-bowl Teams That Will Improve Dramatically in 2023
Bowl season is upon us, but there are plenty of college football teams already having to focus on the 2023 season. Several of those already have made splash hires after getting rid of their coaches during the most recent tumult. Others have coaches too good to continue this level of ineptitude. Then, there's another one with questionable coaching but a ton of talent, despite the dysfunction.
6 NFL Teams Building Momentum for the 2023 Season
The National Football League is a bottom-line league, where success is judged by wins and losses. However, this doesn't mean that franchises cannot feel good about campaigns that don't ultimately result in the postseason. Championship contenders usually aren't built overnight, and a team showing progress today could easily look like...
A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles
A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. A.J. BROWN. 41-yard TD against his former team! <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/H2xLp1MbrX">pic.twitter.com/H2xLp1MbrX</a>
NC State Star QB Devin Leary Reportedly to Enter Transfer Portal amid Injury Rehab
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Leary suffered a torn pectoral in October and was ruled out for the rest of the season, but Thamel reported he is expected to be cleared to throw by March. It could put him on track to compete in spring football for his new team, while likely being fully healthy by the start of the 2023 season.
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have clinched an NFL playoff berth in Week 13, but Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the 11-1 squad appear to be the only certainty when it comes to the postseason following a 35-10 shellacking of the current AFC fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Hurts continued an MVP-quality...
Lamar Jackson Knee Injury Not Season-Ending, Ravens' John Harbaugh Says
The Baltimore Ravens ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the knee injury he suffered in the first half. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the 10-9 victory that the injury will not end Jackson's season but may take "days to weeks" to heal. He will undergo further testing Monday.
Kent State coach Sean Lewis to Colorado as OC, sources say
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is leaving to be Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado, sources said.
NFL Week 13: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 13, a star wide receiver hosted his former team and toasted its secondary, one club may have lost its quarterback for a short period and another squad can put a lid on buzz about shutting down its star signal-caller for the season. Late Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers received unfortunate news about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 13 Results
The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions both have a top-four pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that's not because either team is struggling this season. They made trades that delivered first-round picks to them for next year's talent grab, and both are working out well. Seattle has the Denver Broncos' No. 3 selection, while Detroit has the next selection from the Los Angeles Rams.
Matt LaFleur 'Absolutely' Wants Aaron Rodgers to Be Packers' Starting QB in 2023
Amid a disappointing 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers, many are wondering about Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur made his stance on the situation clear. When asked if he wants Rodgers to be Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2023, LaFleur told reporters,...
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 14
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State have earned the spotlight. They're headed to the College Football Playoff with a chance to bring home a national championship. Week 14, however, was about more than the Top Four and USC dropping out of the CFP race. Along with UGA and Michigan, eight...
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 8
No matter how the fantasy basketball gods have treated you so far, each week offers a chance to get things headed the right direction. It's still early enough for you to bounce back from a rough start. If you're fortunate enough to have enjoyed a strong sprint out of the gate, this is the time to maintain momentum and increase your lead.
Jim Harbaugh Says He'll Return as Michigan HC in 2023 Despite NFL Rumors
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff, there have been questions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the team as NFL clubs could come knocking at his door this offseason. However, Harbaugh shut down rumors of a potential departure from Michigan on Sunday, telling reporters that he would...
