Alice in Borderland Season 2 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed From CCXP
Brazil’s annual entertainment expo, Comic Con Experience 2022, concluded with plenty of trailers being unveiled during the four-day event. CCXP included trailers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but here are a few trailers that flew under the radar.
Moonhaven Canceled at AMC+ Despite Season 2 Renewal
Moonhaven has been canceled at AMC+ despite being renewed for a second season. The news comes days after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade exited and the company made significant cost-cutting announcements, including laying off 20% of its U.S. employees and write-downs of up to $475 million as the company restructures.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage
A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame. According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.
Robin Meade Says Goodbye: ‘You Will Always Be My Morning Sunshine’
As part of last week’s layoffs, CNN announced that sister brand HLN was ceasing live programming. As a result, Morning Express with Robin Meade was forced to conclude today after more than 21 years on the air. Meade has been an informative, upbeat and consistent presence in the mornings...
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Full Truth of Their Story in New Docuseries Trailer
Christmas has arrived early this year with the release of the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Volume I will premiere on Dec. 8, followed by Volume II Dec. 15 on Netflix. In the trailer, the married couple recounts their early courtship...
Reports: Warner Bros. Discovery to use 'Max' for HBO Max-Discovery+ app
Previous reporting revealed that executives from the company had been looking for a new name for the combined streaming services.
ABC News Removes Amy Robach and TJ Holmes From Air for Time Being
ABC News president Kim Godwin has decided to remove Amy Robach and TJ Holmes from ABC News programming, including the show they co-host, GMA3, in light of the recent revelation that they have have been romantically involved in recent months and neglected to inform their superiors. Godwin announced the news...
The Backstreet Boys and JCPenney Unite for a Cross-Promotional Holiday Jamboree
A pessimist might argue both department store chain JCPenney and pop group Backstreet Boys’ best days are behind them. That, in turn, may explain why the retailer enlisted the boy band—along with E! Entertainment host Naz Perez and makeup artist Piper Nelson—for its first-ever Live Holiday Spectacular.
To Dine For Podcast: The Next Iron Chef Winner Marc Forgione
In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Marc Forgione, a New York-based American restaurateur and former Iron Chef contestant. Forgione began his culinary career at the age of 16, joining his father Larry in the kitchen at An American Place, which opened in 1983. Forgione’s highly-acclaimed first restaurant, Restaurant Marc Forgione, opened in Tribeca more than a decade ago. It earned him consecutive Michelin Stars, making him the youngest American chef to receive this honor.
HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Service Name Reportedly Revealed
Max has emerged as the likely name of HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming service. CNBC reports the expected name, which is still subject to change, is being vetted by the company’s lawyers, along with other names. The app will be similar to Disney+’s platform in that it...
