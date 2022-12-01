Read full article on original website
AdWeek
HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Service Name Reportedly Revealed
Max has emerged as the likely name of HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming service. CNBC reports the expected name, which is still subject to change, is being vetted by the company’s lawyers, along with other names. The app will be similar to Disney+’s platform in that it...
AdWeek
The 30 Best Ads of 2022
When we look back on 2022, we’ll likely recall a number of defining moments that underscored the ad industry, such as the meteoric rise (and unceremonious fall) of crypto, the push to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy and the ability to band together in the face of unspeakable tragedy, just to name a few.
AdWeek
Alice in Borderland Season 2 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed From CCXP
Brazil’s annual entertainment expo, Comic Con Experience 2022, concluded with plenty of trailers being unveiled during the four-day event. CCXP included trailers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but here are a few trailers that flew under the radar.
AdWeek
Discovery+ Launches Offline Downloads Feature
Discovery+ ad-free subscribers in the U.S. now have access to offline downloads while traveling, commuting or without an internet connection. This update follows the launch of download capabilities in Brazil. More than 58,000 episodes of Discovery+ content are available, including shows such as House of Hammer, Fixer Upper and 90...
AdWeek
Variety Notches Best Year of Revenue in Its 117-Year History
Entertainment trade publisher Variety, part of Penske Media Corporation, has notched a year of record revenue and reach, partly thanks to capitalizing on heightened consumer interest in the rapidly transforming film and television industry. The publisher posted the highest-ever revenue of its 117-year history in 2022, according to its co-editors...
AdWeek
Moonhaven Canceled at AMC+ Despite Season 2 Renewal
Moonhaven has been canceled at AMC+ despite being renewed for a second season. The news comes days after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade exited and the company made significant cost-cutting announcements, including laying off 20% of its U.S. employees and write-downs of up to $475 million as the company restructures.
‘Frozen’ Director Wanted to Cut Olaf Until Josh Gad Was Cast
Thanks to Josh Gad, we can always build a snowman. “Frozen” star Gad saved lovable character Olaf from being cut out of the Disney film, according to co-director Jennifer Lee. Gad presented Lee the award for Distinguished Storyteller by the Los Angeles Press Club on December 4 as part of the 15th annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. “Josh is Olaf,” Lee said during the acceptance speech (via Variety). Lee noted that she came on board to helm the 2013 feature after the film was already in development. An early cut left Lee with one comment: “My first note was, ‘Kill...
Keke Palmer's "SNL" Sketch Dropped Some Shocking Truths About "Hello Kitty" And I'm Not OK
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
AdWeek
Discord Snowsgiving Seasonal Event Debuts for 2022
Discord launched its yearly Snowsgiving celebration in its messaging application on desktop and mobile devices. From Dec. 5 through 12, users will be able to participate in daily community events in Discord’s Town Hall server, which has been updated with a wintery theme. This includes activities such as drawing contests and guest speaker events.
AdWeek
The Backstreet Boys and JCPenney Unite for a Cross-Promotional Holiday Jamboree
A pessimist might argue both department store chain JCPenney and pop group Backstreet Boys’ best days are behind them. That, in turn, may explain why the retailer enlisted the boy band—along with E! Entertainment host Naz Perez and makeup artist Piper Nelson—for its first-ever Live Holiday Spectacular.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
AdWeek
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Full Truth of Their Story in New Docuseries Trailer
Christmas has arrived early this year with the release of the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Volume I will premiere on Dec. 8, followed by Volume II Dec. 15 on Netflix. In the trailer, the married couple recounts their early courtship...
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
AdWeek
Meta Begins Rolling Out Age Verification Tools for Facebook Dating in the US
Meta is bringing some of the age verification tools it has been using on Instagram to Facebook Dating. Three options were introduced for U.S. Instagrammers in June to verify that they were old enough to use the platform: uploading accepted forms of identification, such as a driver’s license or other form of identification card; uploading a video selfie; and a social vouching option that enabled users to ask mutual followers to confirm their age.
