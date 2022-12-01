ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MN

Caroline Shimota

Died Saturday, December 3rd, at her home. Survivors include,. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, December 8th at 11 AM at. Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli. Visitaition Wednesday from 4-8 PM and Thursday morning from 7:30 – 10:30. at Bruzek Funeral Home.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Lowell “Goody” Latzig

Lowell “Goody” Latzig age 83 of New Germany passed away Saturday December 3, 2022 at the Waconia Good Samaritan Center. Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday December 7, 2022 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH 4-7:00 PM Tuesday and Wednesday one hour prior to the service. A prayer service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM.
NEW GERMANY, MN

