KXL
Oregon AG Asks For Postponement Of Part Of Measure 114
Guns are displayed at SP firearms on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Salem, Ore. — Late Sunday night, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced her office has informed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut that the state will seek postponement of parts of Oregon Ballot Measure 114.
KXL
Republican Joe Kent Contests Results Of Washington State Race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of...
