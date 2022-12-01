Read full article on original website
Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School
Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school. On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School." The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a...
Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation
The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash
Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
36 Year Old Tawney Guenther Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
The accident happened near Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17. According to WSP, a vehicle was travelling southbound on SR 17 in the left lane, toward Yonezawa Boulevard. Tawney Guenther, 36, was in the left lane of the road just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the driver of the car struck her.
December Travel Times on US 2 Extended Due to Village of Lights in Leavenworth
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking drivers to prepare for longer commutes due to the 2022 Village of Lights ceremonies in Leavenworth on Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Leavenworth began their Village of Lights festivities on Dec. 3, resulting in heavier traffic between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m....
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Current Tree Fruit Meeting in Wenatchee Among Biggest Events The City Gets
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association is holding its annual meeting in Wenatchee this week. It's the largest tree fruit educational gathering in the country, which also deals with Washington State government affairs. Wenatchee Convention Center General Manager Linda Herald says the gathering is being held at her facility, but...
EHM-Positive Horse Euthanized in Washington
An unvaccinated 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Okanogan County, Washington, tested positive for neurologic herpesvirus (EHM) and was euthanized. The horse, who was used for rodeo, began showing signs of infection on November 20, including head hanging, depression and colic symptoms. He went down, and the owner euthanized him. EHM was confirmed on December 1.
Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
Golden Apple Booster Club Host Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar
The Golden Apple Booster Club held their annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Wenatchee High School Saturday. Funds from this bazaar will go towards uniforms, trips to statewide competitions, along with funding for other music departments like the Marching Band, Jazz Band, and the Wind Ensemble. The event began at 9...
