floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade to re-sign three lobbying firms for state, federal transportation advocacy
Officials waived competitive bidding requirements to allow the renegotiations without outside proposals. Miami-Dade will soon decide whether to continue paying for the services of three lobbying firms that for years have advocated for the county’s transportation interests in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the county’s transportation planning board...
usf.edu
Miami-Dade resident files legal challenge to block contentious wetlands boundary move
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County school board members begin new terms, after beating 'parental rights' candidates
The Palm Beach County School Board will keep its current leaders, after Chair Frank Barbieri and Vice Chair Karen Brill were re-elected by their colleagues. Barbieri, an attorney who was first elected to the board in 2008, has previously said he will not run for re-election when his term is up in 2024.
The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial
This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough. At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing. It has been nearly a month ...
Tom Truex, former Davie mayor, dies at 64
Thomas “Tom” Truex, a devout Republican who had a foothold in Broward politics and led the city of Davie as its mayor, has died. He was 64. An Indiana native, Truex graduated as valedictorian of Miramar High School in 1976. He became an attorney, once quipping that it was from watching Perry Mason on TV that started him thinking about law. He also served as a Davie council member from 2001 to ...
Two Palm Beach County residents chosen for judicial appointments by DeSantis
Two Palm Beach County residents received judicial appointments on Friday from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both were among seven picked by a local judicial nominating commission in October to fill two spots on the bench. The governor named John Parnofiello of Jupiter to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. He will fill the vacancy created when Justice Renatha Francis...
Post-midterm leadership change coming to Palm Beach County Democratic Party
After Democrats suffered major midterm election defeats in Palm Beach County and statewide, the local Democratic Party is getting new leadership for the two years leading to the 2024 presidential election. Terrie Rizzo, chairwoman of the county Democratic Party since 2012, won’t seek another term. Rizzo announced her decision in an email to Democratic committeeman and committeemen and ...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI
Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
floridapolitics.com
Not so fast: Miami-Dade resident challenges development boundary expansion into protected land
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officer During Jan. 6 Attack on Capitol
Mason Joel Courson during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Credit: U.S. Department of Justice. A Tamarac man pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating a law enforcement officer with a police baton during the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said. Mason Joel Courson, 27,...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
WPBF News 25
Department of Justice announces arrest of South Florida men behind nationwide dark web drug ring
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the Department of Justice, a group of South Florida residents are now behind bars after running a drug operation that had reached every part of the United States and more than 6,000 customers with help from the dark web. In a criminal...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)
Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
Click10.com
Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street
If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon
November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
