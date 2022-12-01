Thomas “Tom” Truex, a devout Republican who had a foothold in Broward politics and led the city of Davie as its mayor, has died. He was 64. An Indiana native, Truex graduated as valedictorian of Miramar High School in 1976. He became an attorney, once quipping that it was from watching Perry Mason on TV that started him thinking about law. He also served as a Davie council member from 2001 to ...

