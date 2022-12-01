Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 5
* In a contest Kirill Kaprizov and Jason Robertson each extended their recent strings of success, the Stars nearly completed a four-goal, third-period comeback, but the Wild halted all hopes with a shootout victory. * Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres outdueled Erik Karlsson and the Sharks in a showdown between...
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 0
Semyon Varlamov records 21 save shutout as Islanders beat Blackhawks. The New York Islanders got three goals at five-on-five to bust out of a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at UBS Arena. Matt Martin put the Islanders ahead 1-0 in the...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Capitals 3, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, AB - You did good, Stu. Despite a stellar night from goaltender Stuart Skinner, the Edmonton Oilers couldn't back up their netminder's terrific performance as the Blue & Orange were defeated 3-2 by the Washington Capitals on Monday night. Skinner stopped 47-of-50 shots sent his way by the Capitals,...
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
NHL
Islanders Return to In-Person Holiday Hospital Visits
The Islanders hand delivered toys and visited with kids at five area hospitals. Heads were turning inside of Cohen Children's Medical Center on Monday afternoon as Scott Mayfield and JG Pageau wheeled around a treasure trove of toys. Obviously, the slime kits, stuffed animals and soccer balls would be a...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 5, 2022
Alex Jefferies named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week, Tristan Lennox named OHL Goalie of the Month. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on...
NHL
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens and Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 4. FIRST STAR - CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS. McDavid paced the NHL with 5-6-11 in four...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Canadiens (12-11-2) at Kraken (15-6-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Coach Dave Hakstol confirmed Monday that Shane Wright, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will be in the lineup against Montreal and the Canadiens' first overall pick this past summer, Juraj Slafkovsky. Hakstol deemed any perceived showdown between the two rookies as a concept the media will love, but said it's not a story to him and Kraken players.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Squeezing Out Sparks -- Washington is 1-2-1 on the trip to date, dropping each of its last two games. The Caps are 1-5-3 in their last nine road games, scoring just 22 goals during that stretch, and with three players accounting for 15 of those tallies: John Carlson has scored six goals (in only seven games), Alex Ovechkin has five, and Conor Sheary has four.
Yardbarker
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Battle Back but Fall to Flames in Calgary
Chychrun & Gostisbehere log two points each, Arizona's rally falls short in third period. Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun each scored and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie it in the third, but the Calgary Flames used a late power-play goal en route to a 3-2 win on Monday.
NHL
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
NHL
Brendan Gallagher out at least two weeks
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens announced on Monday that forward Brendan Gallagher would be missing at least the next two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher accompanied the team on its trip out West but hasn't played since the 4-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on November 29 at the Bell Centre. He sat out Montreal's contests in both Calgary and Edmonton.
NHL
Predators Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (December 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, defenseman Ryan McDonagh has been placed on injured reserve and will miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury. Gross, 27 (5/9/95),...
FOX Sports
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
Comments / 0