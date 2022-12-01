ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Price is Right Live coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall March 28. Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win “cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming show.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get ready for the Holidays with a Sweet Up North Butter Board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Milk Means More has many ways for you to have a healthy and delicious holiday season. Jenn Struik, a Personal Chef and Registered Dietician, shows us a fun and creative recipe to make our holiday parties and gatherings all the merrier. Butter Boards are very popular on social media and are easy to customize them with all sorts of delicious flavors. The recipe that Jenn shared with us is what she calls he “Sweet Up North Board”. This recipe features Michigan-made ingredients including Michigan Cherries and Maple Syrup.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development

After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

