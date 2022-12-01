Read full article on original website
Analyst Ratings for Macerich
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Macerich MAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Zions Bancorp
Within the last quarter, Zions Bancorp ZION has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zions Bancorp. The company has an average price target of $61.1 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $50.00.
Where Aon Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aon AON within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aon. The company has an average price target of $303.25 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $255.00.
Expert Ratings for Chubb
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Chubb CB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Amgen Unusual Options Activity For December 05
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Eli Lilly
Within the last quarter, Eli Lilly LLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eli Lilly. The company has an average price target of $393.08 with a high of $441.00 and a low of $313.00.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says 'Losers' Watching Stocks While Real Problem is Elsewhere: 'Major Crash To Come'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning investors about the need to focus on the bond market, which is much larger than the stock market and seeing its "biggest crash since 1788." The View: The personal finance Guru in a tweet said the "real problem is...
Earnings Outlook For Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers TOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Toll Brothers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95. Toll Brothers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Expert Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel
Within the last quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel PEB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.25 versus the current price of Pebblebrook Hotel at $15.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $27M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $27,448,220 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
6,153 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Swedish prices have not risen more than motivated by costs, think tank says
STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swedish companies have not raised consumer prices by more than is motivated by the growing costs they face, a report published by the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said on Tuesday.
Who's Benefiting From FTX Collapse? Definitely Not Centralized Exchanges, Says Cathie Wood's ARK
The implosion of the FTX FTT/USD cryptocurrency trading platform has had reverberations throughout the digital currency sector, although some market participants have profited from the collapse. What Happened: According to a report by ARK Investment Management, traders are increasingly moving away from centralized intermediaries towards secure, decentralized exchanges in order...
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 29% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price rose 29.6% to $8.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 36.0% gain, moving from $6.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. The chart below...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Bitfinex
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $23,083,448 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
