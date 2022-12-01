Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Chubb
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Chubb CB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel
Within the last quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel PEB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.25 versus the current price of Pebblebrook Hotel at $15.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga
Where General Electric Stands With Analysts
General Electric GE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $86.38 versus the current price of General Electric at $85.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Benzinga
20 Analysts Have This to Say About Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Imax
Within the last quarter, Imax IMAX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $19.8 versus the current price of Imax at $17.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Imax...
Benzinga
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Ferguson
Ferguson FERG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ferguson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78. Ferguson bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
Amgen Unusual Options Activity For December 05
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric
On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Verisign
On Friday, shares of Verisign VRSN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.21% to $202.1. The overall sentiment for VRSN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was produced...
Benzinga
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 5, 2022
According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Callon Petroleum Co CPE was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Callon Petroleum earned $4.04 in the third quarter, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.48 and a 52-week-low of $31.23. At the end of the last trading period, Callon Petroleum closed at $41.23.
Benzinga
China Stocks Rally!
PreMarket Prep podcast covers the breaking financial news and highlights of the day. #1 Mornings Stock Show To Get You Ready For The Stock Market Open, PreMarket Gainers, Earnings This Week, Economic Data & More!. Benzinga PreMarket Prep 8:00AM ET- 9:00AM ET. 👉premarket.benzinga.com/pre-market-show/. Featured Guest: Tim Quast, Founder/CEO, ModernIR...
Benzinga
Golden Cross Appears Before CDW Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of CDW CDW. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden
According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 29% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price rose 29.6% to $8.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 36.0% gain, moving from $6.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. The chart below...
Comments / 0