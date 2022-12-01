ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Gift Alert: Why Cult-Fave Fragrance Molecule 01 Makes a Great Present

My first experience with “gatekeeping” happened way back in the mid 2000s, when a very cool, rich-girl friend (or, in retrospect, frenemy) refused to tell me what her signature scent was. It was alluring, mysterious, and honestly, it’s probably what Rihanna smells like. But being the budding investigative journalist (greedy little teen) I was, I made it my mission to find out. All she would disclose was that it was from Fred Segal, because of course it was, and I made my mom drive me there to sleuth it out.
The VICE Guide to Gifting Hot Sauce

I chase the spice like I’m in Dune. And I’m not alone—spicy food is basically a love language for people these days. Not only does it make food taste objectively better, but one could argue it’s a form of self exploration: Eating super spicy food lets us know who we really are and what our bodies are truly capable of. Whether you’re sharing a plate of scrambled eggs jazzed up with a couple drops of Tabasco or a bowl of tongue-burning, sweat-inducing ramen, spicy food brings us together.
The Best Gifts for Gamers (Aside From Some Fresh Air)

Do you see Takis in the cupboard? Mountain Dew in the fridge? You’ve got a gamer on your hands, chap. We’re not about stereotypes and clichés, but when it comes to gifts, we’ll take all the context clues we can get. Gamers are an interesting breed. Sitting for hours at a time, staring at a glaring screen that is considered the time of their (and our) lives—this is what gamers live for, and as a gamer, I speak from experience. Even watching other people play games can be a meditative activity. Pleasure is, after all, in the eye of the beholder.
Tracey Folly

'You're exactly what we're looking for': Gym owner hires younger woman after telling 55-year-old she's perfect for job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you're on a job interview, you usually have a sense of whether it's going well. At least, that's what my mother thought when she interviewed for a job at the local franchise of a gym known for catering to an all-women clientele, Curves.
Tracey Folly

'You'll learn to love it': Car salesman confesses car won't come in chosen color after taking customer's money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Customers often ask for things that are impossible... but a salesman shouldn't pretend something is possible when it's not. That's what a car salesman did when my mother asked if she could buy a brand new Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in a certain color, and he said yes when the answer should have been no.
The 12 Days of MUNCHIES: The Best Food Gifts of 2022

The holidays are here, and you’re ready to absolutely annihilate your friends and family with tight food gifts. We’re not talking about restaurant gift certificates and boring ol’ dried spice collections here; no, your circle deserves the weirdest and most fly cuisine-related presents money can buy. They deserve things they’ll love and remember, and you’re the chosen one who gets to deliver the goods.
Deliveroo Wants Illegal Weed Business Dispenseroo to Hand Over Its Domain Name

Food delivery company Deliveroo is taking legal action against a UK cannabis dealer called “Dispenseroo” – because it wants to own the name itself. In September, VICE World News revealed an illegal cannabis dealing business calling itself Dispenseroo was making up to £50,000 a week selling illicit bags of cannabis, edibles and vapes via the post.
Amazon Is Refusing to Comply with a Federal Judge’s Order, Emails Show

Amazon is refusing to fully comply with a requirement to tell its employees that it was ordered by a federal judge to stop retaliating against unionizing employees, according to a motion filed by the National Labor Relations Board. The federal cease-and-desist order required that Amazon stop “discharging employees because they...
Elle Silver

I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny Apartment

My son has autism, which makes it very challenging for him to have friends. It was tragic for me to watch him during his early years at school. Other kids would say “hello” to him and he'd just ignore them. Or in response to their “hello,” he'd point out the color of their backpack. "Your backpack is blue." The other kid would shrug as if to say, "Why are you saying that? I just said hello to you." My son wouldn’t say hello back and the other child would walk away.
