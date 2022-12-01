Read full article on original website
Holiday Happenings around Tampa Bay
Cities around Tampa Bay are lighting up by land and sea for the holidays. Here are 19 ways to join in the celebration at boat parades, land parades and tree lightings. South Pasadena Lighted Boat Parade: Kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on the northeast side of Pasadena Isle just outside MarineMax St. Petersburg, then follows the coastline of South Pasadena, going under the Corey Causeway bridge, then through the inlets near Harbourside Condominiums and Bay Island Condominiums, ending behind Causeway Village and The Fountains. Free. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. MarineMax St. Petersburg, 6810 Gulfport Blvd. S.
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
Hillsborough, Goodwill join for donation collection. Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management and Goodwill-Suncoast have teamed up to collect items that can be donated and repurposed. Customers can bring donated items to Goodwill at the South County Solid Waste Facility, 13000 U.S. Hwy. 41, Gibsonton. The Donation & Waste Diversion Pilot...
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Clearwater’s Beach Walk to undergo renovations
Clearwater’s popular Beach Walk promenade, connecting businesses along the waterfront, will be getting a facelift. The nearly $30 million project runs from South Gulfview Boulevard to Mandalay Avenue. This will be the first major renovation project for Beach Walk since its opening in 2008. The project will entail the...
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
Hillsborough Community Calendar
TAMPA — Experience a 19th century Florida Christmas in the Country at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cracker Country is a living history museum that represents aspects of home life, commerce and transportation as it was in many rural Florida communities just before the turn of the 20th century. Guests can stroll through the four-acre complex and experience seasonal décor, music and traditions in 13 original buildings, including a train depot, historic homes, general store, post office, blacksmith shop and more.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
Residents excited for Forest Hills Park upgrades
TAMPA — If you’ve ever tried to play games in a wet, soggy field at Forest Hills Park, you’ll be relieved to know that a major renovation is underway. On Nov. 30, Mayor Jane Castor and leaders with the city of Tampa hosted a groundbreaking ceremony, although construction has already begun.
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay
• “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas,” Dec. 2-11, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com. • Chris Isaak, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets...
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
Walk in a Winter Wonderland
You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 30th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor Steps Down After Golf Cart Calamity
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a widely respected, 25-year veteran of the department,
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
Owners fear 90-year-old San Antonio restaurant’s future could be in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO — Golden Star Cafe on San Antonio’s West Side has been a go-to spot for Conrad Flores for nearly 40 years. “I come for the fish and gravy and honestly that’s all I’ve ever gotten. I never try their Mexican food, I never try anything else but fish and gravy,” Flores said.
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
