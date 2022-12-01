Read full article on original website
Related
New mentorship group looks to serve Downtown Newport News
New mentorship group looks to serve Downtown Newport News
Annual Kids Cruz Walmart shopping day with the JMA Foundation
Santa Clause is coming to town, and he was seen in Chesapeake today! He was visiting children in the Kidz Kruz thanks to the JMA Foundation for hosting their annual “shopping with kids' event.”
Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for kids in Chesapeake
On Sunday, around 900 local students filled were bussed to a Chesapeake Walmart for a holiday shopping spree.
13newsnow.com
Keeping Norfolk clean: Student group works to protect the environment
In Norfolk, a group of 20 student volunteers is working to clean up the city. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera shows us their efforts.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Local church and restaurant hosts toy drive in VB
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Dave's BBQ, located at 1781 Virginia Beach Blvd and will continue to accept unwrapped and donated toys every Monday in December.
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Secret Santas for seniors needed for Happy Haulidays
The staff at Surry Equipment has been known since the 1950s for friendly, helpful service for everything from Massey Ferguson Tractors to New Holland Parts to NAPA auto parts. But, as Ag Manager Dawn Hooper explained recently, during the Holidays they also are wearing virtual Christmas elf hats as they prepare to fill the stockings of a group of folks often forgotten during the season of joy and giving.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal
Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
wufe967.com
Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'
A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
Mom: Santa on Navy chopper waving to Hampton Roads families is 'neat to see'
Over two hours Saturday morning, Santa Claus traveled across Hampton Roads in aboard an MH-60S Navy helicopter, waving to delighted families below.
TCC extends contract with Barnes & Noble College, MacArthur Center locations to close
According to a press release, as part of the new contract, the MacArthur Center will close on December 21 and will move to the Norfolk Campus Student Center.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
HCC Annual Christmas Marketplace Dec. 3
The Hilton Christian Church Annual Christmas Marketplace will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 James River Drive in Newport News. This rain-or-shine family and pet-friendly outdoor event includes free food and hourly drawings for free Christmas gifts. Located across from Auto Bell just...
Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
"Amazing" Chesapeake woman receives a surprise gift
An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.
Hampton Roads farmers feeling the impact of low Christmas tree supply
The supply of Christmas trees is smaller than usual in Hampton Roads and nationwide. It’s impacting the wallets of some local farmers and consumers.
Newport News kicks off 30th annual drive thru light show 'Celebration in Lights'
You can see 1,000,000 twinkling lights in Newport News Park this year for the annual Celebration in Lights drive-thru light show!
peninsulachronicle.com
The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
Comments / 0