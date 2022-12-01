Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested on drug charges
A Paducah woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday night. A McCracken County deputy stopped a vehicle on Hardmoney Road driven by 51-year-old Sherry E. Sullenger. Deputies said they allegedly found Sullenger in possession of crystal methamphetamine and a quantity of Gabapentin. Sullenger's charges included possession...
westkentuckystar.com
Brookport fugitive arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop Friday in McCracken County ended with the arrest of a wanted fugitive. A McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop where a passenger was identified as Nichole D. Stewart of Brookport. Stewart had a felony warrant out of Illinois and McCracken County. Deputies allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine...
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Trigg County
A traffic stop on South Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a man Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Kristen Canada was stopped for swerving all over the road and found to not be wearing a seat belt along with 30-year-old Levon Desaussure and three children in the vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County couple indicted on 25 counts of exploitation of an adult, Attorney General says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — According to a release from Kentucky's Attorney General's Office, a McCracken County couple is being accused of knowingly exploiting the finances of numerous adults from 2006 to 2022. On Dec. 2, Kenneth (68) and Gina (63) Anderson were indicted by a grand jury on 25...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
Real News Network
Cops arrest Kentucky man in traffic stop on drug charges for traces found on dollar bill
Phillip Hamm was on the road with a friend in Paducah, Kentucky, when he was pulled over by local police over a busted tail light. Instead of letting him go, the officer held Hamm for over an hour, during which time he forced Hamm to undergo a sobriety test, searched his person, and demanded access to his vehicle. When Hamm declined, the police brought over a canine unit and searched his car. Despite finding nothing, officers tested dollar bills from Hamm’s wallet for methamphetamine and then arrested him on felony drug charges. Police Accountability Report examines the footage of Hamm’s arrest as an example of how police routinely abuse their power to manufacture the outcomes they want. Phillip Hamm himself also joins the show to speak on his ordeal.
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges
CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
kbsi23.com
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested after police witness drug deal at Paducah hotel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after detectives say they witnessed a drug deal at a Paducah hotel. Keiana Baird 26, of Paducah faces charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of Fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Hayes...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash leaves Nevada pair injured, facing charges
A crash in Graves County on Sunday sent two people to an out-of-state hospital. Authorities responded to the accident on US 45, just north of Water Valley. The occupants, 52-year-old Joel Alan White, and 32-year-old Alycia Adriana Sanchez, both of Nevada, said they were attempting to avoid a deer, causing them to overturn.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Calloway County
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a Wednesday night crash that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Reports said just after 8:00, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle collision on North KY-121. Initial investigations show 21 year old Huskey Hutch, of Paducah, was traveling north...
wjpf.com
Death investigation underway in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A death investigation is underway in Williamson County. At about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home at 1221 Morning Glory Road for a burglary in progress. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/2. Updated:...
KFVS12
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
