Shore Magazine 2023! New Issue Is Rich With Lake Of The Ozarks Nostalgia (Here's How To Order)
Readers are already calling it the best issue yet: Shore 2023 is hot off the presses. Shore Magazine is the Lake of the Ozarks' exclusive magazine for boaters. Every issue features unique stories about the Lake, interviews with interesting boaters, photos from our readers, and guides to doing a Lake day better.
The Most Magical Christmas Towns in Missouri
The holidays are always spectacular around Missouri. From lights and decor to Santa’s workshops, and festive music, Missouri has some of the best Christmas towns around. The towns on this list absolutely come alive during Christmastime to transform into a winter wonderland. Keep reading to learn more about the 9 most magical Christmas towns in Missouri.
krcgtv.com
Dates, new deer hunting seasons announced for 2023-2024
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) set the dates for deer and turkey hunting for the 2023-2024 season. MDC also released some changes for that hunting season. Those changes include two new hunting seasons. 2023 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates. Spring Youth Portion: April 1 - 2 Regular Spring...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
921news.com
Deer and Turkey Season Changes for 2023
MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates and proposed deer regulation changes for 2023-2024 seasons. Some counties will have two new firearms deer-season portions and additional antlerless permits. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
Where Did Missouri’s Jesse James Hide His Gold? New Clues Found
History tells us that Missouri's Jesse James spent almost half of his life as an outlaw and during that time amassed a fortune in gold. Where did he hide it? There are new clues that have surfaced that point to some possibilities. In his 34 years on Earth, Jesse James...
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Was The Band on The Andy Griffith Show Really from Missouri? Yep
If you're a fan of classic television, there's a famous show with a direct Missouri connection you might not be aware of. Did you know the bluegrass band featured on many episodes of The Andy Griffith Show was really from Missouri? It's true and they're still around today. The Andy...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend beginning Friday, December 2, 2022. Forty-one-year-old Larry Huey of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County. He was accused of speeding 105 miles an hour in a 70 zone and a lane violation. Huey posted bond in Clinton County.
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Residents of Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana and new laws begin next Thursday.
One of the most significant changes to the state of Missouri in the November election was the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. What a strange but inevitable outcome for Missouri residents.
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
krcgtv.com
Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy
MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
