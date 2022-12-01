Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Turpin students work to provide holiday cheer
Christmas is in the air, and so too is colder weather. With that in mind, thoughts have turned to staying warm, as well as having an ample supply of food for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Turpin Student Council, along with the Turpin Ministerial...
Liberal First
Olé Mexican Eats cuts ribbon on restaurant
Those looking for another good option for food now have another great restaurant to visit with Olé Mexican Eats at 610 N. Kansas Ave. As co-owner Javier Sanchez tells it, the idea for the restaurant had been percolating for a little while. “Our group is comprised of five investors,...
Liberal First
Board to discuss emergency communications
The USD 480 school board will have a full agenda for its final regular meeting of 2022 Monday evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be discussion of the Western Athletic Conference logo...
Liberal First
Seward County Republicans to meet Thursday
With the announcement of Seward County Treasurer Kitty Romine’s retirement, the Seward County Republicans will gather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seward County Commission Chambers in a convention to choose a replacement. Following the selection of a treasurer, the Republicans will have a brief meeting to follow.
