Sportsmen and Businessmen Club make Donations to Help Others during the Holidays
The Sportsmen and Businessmen Club of Coffee County made two donations on Friday to help those in need during the holiday season. One of the donations went to the Gene Taylor and Steve Graves Christmas foundation and the other went to the Manchester Police department’s Angel Tree program. Both groups showed great appreciation for the donations.
Lighting of the Downtown Murfreesboro Christmas Tree a Sucess on the Local Square
(Murfreesboro Square) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Santa Claus recently paid a visit to the downtown Murfreesboro Square! The annual lighting of the pre-civil war era Courthouse Christmas Tree took place this past Friday night, thanks to Main Street Murfreesboro. See all of the photos from the night by clicking the above picture!
Tims Ford Clean Up held on Saturday
Tims Ford Lake clean up took place on Saturday. Franklin County EMA and Rescue used their Tugboat along with the Tims Ford Council and the youth from Tennessee B.A.S.S. Nation. They removed over 9,000 lbs. of debris from the lake and abandon docks were towed. Martin Tyler of Life Time...
County Legend John Anderson to be Grand Marshal of Smithville Christmas Parade Saturday, December 3
County music legend John Anderson will be the Grand Marshal of the Smithville Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3 starting at 4:00 pm. The lineup will begin at 2:00 pm at The New Life Connections Center on South Congress Boulevard. Competition floats are all that need to register. To register a float, email the name of the organization / group to: smithvillefiredept@gmail.com or text to 615-318-6900. All other entries do not have to register as they will be put in line as they arrive. Side by sides are allowed with licensed drivers, but no 4 wheelers. Horses & Wagons will unload at the Bill Page Ballpark and enter the parade route on Bryant Street at the redlight.
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
December 1, 2022
Oak Street Social Club Donates to Manchester Police Angel Tree. Members of the Oak Street Social Club held their annual “Combined Birthday Bash” and raised money for several local charities, including $3,497 for the Manchester PD Angel Tree program. MPD is honored to accept this donation and will put it to good use, buying toys, clothes, hygiene items and food for some of the most …
Grinch alert: Red Kettle money stolen from Salvation Army in Wilson County
As we ring in December, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing. But a real-life Grinch broke into the organization's headquarters in Wilson County and stole from the charity.
CFMT Awards Grants to Organizations in Coffee County
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in Middle Tennessee and beyond has announced grants to local nonprofit organizations as part of its 2022 annual grantmaking process. The average grant size is $6,431. Grantees in Coffee County are:. — Bel-Aire...
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
TCS singers receive national, state honors
The Chorus programs in Tullahoma City Schools recently had district officials singing their praises as several students received national and state honors. At the high school level, Tullahoma had 14 students named to the Mid-State and Freshman Honor Choir. Additionally, Anne Duncan was named to the 2023 American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Women’s Choir.
Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
Coffee County Sweeps Tullahoma on Friday
In rivalry games on Friday night Coffee County was able to defeat Tullahoma in both contests. First in the girls’ game the Raiders got a huge game from Senior Chloe Gannon. She was able to dominate inside the paint to score 28 points in the 56-34 win. The Lady...
Murfreesboro, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Murfreesboro. The Franklin Road Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian Academy on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN
The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend...
Traffic Information for Tullahoma Christmas Parade set for Friday Night
On Friday, December 2, The Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be taking place starting at 7pm. At 6pm, all traffic on North and South Jackson will be closed to all traffic. All intersecting roads on North and South Jackson Street will be closed at 5:45pm. Alternate routes around the parade are...
