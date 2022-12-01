ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup scores, updates: Germany vs. Costa Rica, Japan vs. Spain

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?

The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.

Oddsmakers like the chances of that happening. The over/under on the Germany vs. Costa Rica game is at 3.5 and Costa Rica is an astonishing +2500 to win the game.

Japan vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Spain simply needs a tie to ensure that it wins the group while Japan needs a win to ensure advancement after somehow losing to Costa Rica. We’ll take the under.

Costa Rica vs. Germany

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Costa Rica’s odds to win are astronomical after they were blown out by Spain and are facing a Germany team that needs to win to have a chance to advance. The under feels like the right play here too.

Messi scores again, Argentina into World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina's players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his...
Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup.
Pelé to watch Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father," the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. "I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"
World Cup 2022: Portugal coach 'really didn't like' Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off

DOHA, Qatar — Portugal has spent the entirety of the 2022 World Cup trying to keep a collective straight face amid drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. While he played poorly at Manchester United, head coach Fernando Santos stood by him. When he gave an explosive interview on the eve of the tournament and split with his club, players steered clear of the subject. But on Monday, Santos finally snapped.
Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

MOSCOW — (AP) — A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation. Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of...
Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

NICE, France — (AP) — French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his novels about the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum, has died. He was 91. Lapierre died Friday, a local newspaper in southern France...
