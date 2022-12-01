ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APuzi_0jUAjHvQ00

BERLIN — (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann sold Thursday in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), a price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany.

The buyer of Beckmann's “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at the Grisebach auction house in the German capital wasn't identified. Bidding started at 13 million euros (about $13.7 million). Factoring in additional costs, the buyer will have to pay out 23.2 million euros (about $24.4 million).

Beckmann was born in Leipzig in 1884. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, he was among the artists whose work was classified as “degenerate art,” and hundreds of his works were seized from German museums.

He emigrated to Amsterdam, where in 1943 he painted the somber self-portrait that was auctioned off on Thursday. Beckmann gave the painting to his wife, Mathilde Kaulbach, who kept it until her death in 1986.

Beckmann moved to the United States in 1947 and died in New York in 1950.

According to German media, the 9.5 million-euro sale last year of a 15th-century bronze sculpture of a Buddhist deity from China had held the art auction record in Germany. That beat the 4.7 million euros for which another Beckmann painting, “The Egyptian,” was sold at Grisebach in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

MOSCOW — (AP) — A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation. Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Americans' World Cup-ending loss seen by 16.5M on US TV

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The United States' tournament-ending 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at the World Cup was seen by 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-language television and digital streams, according to figures released by Fox and Telemundo. Fox said its coverage of the round of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil's national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao's World Cup match against South Korea on Monday. The 82-year-old Pelé...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Turkey welcomes Sweden's extradition of wanted convict

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted member of an outlawed militant group, calling it a “start” that showed Stockholm's sincerity in assuaging Turkey's security concerns. NATO-member Turkey has been holding up bids by Sweden and Finland to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Time releases list of Person of the Year finalists

Time has announced the short list of the people who may be named the publication’s Person of the Year. Ten people have been selected as the finalists for the magazine’s honor, the “Today” show reported. Editors said the people on the list had the most influence...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Belarus opposition figure returned to prison after surgery

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping stage anti-government protests, was taken back to prison after undergoing an operation for a perforated ulcer, her father said Monday. Alexander Kolesnikov was able to visit his...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pelé to watch Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father," the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. "I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"
KIRO 7 Seattle

Neymar returns to Brazil’s lineup, scores at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar started against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup on Monday and scored in the first half to move one goal shy of Pelé's all-time scoring record with Brazil. Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty kick to help...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, crude oil prices climb

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, with the exception of energy companies, which rose along with the price of oil. Crude prices were up almost 3% early Monday after a group of world leaders agreed to a boycott of most Russian oil and China loosened some COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Indsutrial Average of 30 major blue chip companies was down 0.5%. Treasury yields rose. V.F. Corp., which makes Vans shoes and The North Face outdoor gear, sank after cutting its revenue forecast and announcing the departure of its CEO.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
146K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy