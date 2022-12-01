ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Racism uproar at home threatens to eclipse royal visit to US

By DANICA KIRKA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRDIl_0jUAj4XE00

LONDON — (AP) — Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William’s trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.

The controversy erupted Wednesday when a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse said a senior member of the royal household interrogated her about her origins during a reception at the palace for people working to end violence against women. Coverage of the issue filled British media on Thursday, clouding a much-anticipated visit the prince hoped will highlight his environmental credentials and show that the monarchy is still relevant in a multi-cultural world.

Shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston for a three-day visit, a royal spokesman said racism has “no place in our society” and noted that the household member involved had resigned and apologized “for the hurt caused.''

But Mandu Reid, who witnessed the exchange, said she feared the response was an attempt to blame one individual and avoid responsibility for the culture at the palace. She said the latest incident validated allegations made last year by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who said a member of the royal family had asked about the color of her unborn baby’s skin when she was pregnant with her first child. Meghan, Prince Harry’s wife, is biracial.

“I want to see the royal household as a whole acknowledge that institutional racism is part of the culture, and I want to see them tackle that head on…,” Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told Sky News. “I think what’s needed is something bigger, something more substantive.”

The stakes were clear Thursday as Netflix released the first official trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” a behind-the-scenes docuseries that is certain to contain more criticism of the monarchy. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties almost three years ago, citing the racist attitudes of the British media. Since relocating to Southern California, they have used a series of media interviews to air their concerns about the royal family.

The one-minute, 12-second teaser opens with tender scenes of the happy couple and ends with Meghan appearing to wipe away tears with both hands and Harry throwing his head back, seemingly in distress.

“No one sees what's happening behind closed doors,'' Harry says. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.''

Concerns about racism at the palace flared after Tuesday’s reception at Buckingham Palace.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge for women of African and Caribbean heritage, said she was stunned by her exchange with Lady Susan Hussey, 83, William's godmother and a long-time lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Fulani said the conversation began when Hussey reached out and moved her hair out of the way to read Fulani’s name tag.

“I don’t know who you are, but it is not OK to put your hand in my hair, whoever you are,” she told the BBC.

Hussey then asked her over and over about where she came from, Fulani said. When she said she was from east London, the older woman responded, “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

Fulani said that what she experienced was racism, regardless of Hussey’s age or how uncomfortable it may make other people feel to hear that term.

Hussey has apologized for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Author and playwright Bonnie Greer said part of the problem is that many members of the royal household are older and “live in a bubble’’ isolated from broader British society. It’s time to recognize their service to the crown is over, she told Times Radio.

“It’s really not acceptable and an example of how his family better hurry up and modernize and do it fast,” she said.

The timing could not be worse for the Prince and Princess of Wales. The trip is a big moment for William and Kate — the couple’s first visit to the U.S. in eight years, and their first overseas trip since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of the queen. President Joe Biden plans to meet with the couple during their stay.

The highlight of the three-day visit to Boston will come on Friday, when William hosts the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, headlined by entertainers including Billie Eilish.

But the trip will also include visits to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.

The visit comes less than three months after the death of Elizabeth, whose personal popularity damped criticism of the crown during her 70-year reign. King Charles III, William’s father, has made clear that his will be a slimmed-down monarchy, with less pomp and ceremony than its predecessors.

William and Kate arrived Wednesday at Boston Logan International Airport, where they were greeted by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. The couple later attended a Boston Celtics basketball game.

Upon landing, William thanked local residents “for their many tributes paid to the late queen,” noting that his grandmother recalled her 1976 bicentennial visit to Boston “with great fondness.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

MOSCOW — (AP) — A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation. Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

NICE, France — (AP) — French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his novels about the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum, has died. He was 91. Lapierre died Friday, a local newspaper in southern France...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Eyeing power, UK Labour Party vows to abolish House of Lords

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Monday pledged to scrap Parliament’s unelected upper house if it wins government as part of a raft if policies intended to stake out Labour's ground for the next election. The left-of-center party has been out of power...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Americans' World Cup-ending loss seen by 16.5M on US TV

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The United States' tournament-ending 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at the World Cup was seen by 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-language television and digital streams, according to figures released by Fox and Telemundo. Fox said its coverage of the round of...
USA TODAY

SCOTUS hears LGBTQ rights case

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could have a profound implications for anti-discrimination laws. It's Monday's news.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ex-Harvard coach, dad face jurors in admissions bribery case

BOSTON — (AP) — A wealthy Maryland businessman bought the run-down home of Harvard's fencing coach for well above its value, bankrolled the renovation of his $1 million condo and helped pay the coach's bills in a scheme to secure coveted spots for his sons at the elite university, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN summit: Don't repeat mistakes on nature, scientists warn

MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — Scientists around the world are warning governments who will be gathering in Montreal this week for the United Nations biodiversity summit to not repeat past mistakes and are urging officials to “avoid trade-offs” between people and conservation needs in a report Monday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Turkey welcomes Sweden's extradition of wanted convict

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted member of an outlawed militant group, calling it a “start” that showed Stockholm's sincerity in assuaging Turkey's security concerns. NATO-member Turkey has been holding up bids by Sweden and Finland to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options

BERLIN — (AP) — The governor of Germany's state of Lower Saxony said Monday he is quitting Twitter because the microblogging site is increasingly being used to spread "hatred and incitement." Experts have warned of a rise in anti-semitic vitriol if Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk grants "amnesty"...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
146K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy